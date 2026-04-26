The Best-Selling Vodka Brand In America Is Miles Ahead Of The Competition
Whether you're imbibing the dirtiest, cloudiest martini, where two shots is the standard amount of liquor you'll get, or a simple screwdriver, the make-or-break element of the drink is the vodka. There are at least 14 different types of vodka on the market, made from a variety of ingredient bases, with hundreds of different distilleries hawking their wares in grocery and liquor stores, but in the U.S., one brand reigns supreme — and it's not even close. Tito's is far and away the most popular brand of the clear liquor.
In 2024, Tito's made $2.6 billion selling over 10 million cases of its vodka; specifically, its 12 million cases sold come to 4 million more than the next best-selling brand, Smirnoff. The six-times distilled vodka has actually held the distinction of best-selling vodka brand in the U.S. since 2020, when the Texas-based company swiped the title from the current second-placer.
However, Tito's place at the top of the vodka food chain isn't immune to the decline that has occurred within the liquor industry as a whole. Due to a number of factors, including lifestyle changes among younger generations, liquor is being purchased less and less. While Tito's outsold its closest competition by 4 million cases, in Virginia, for example, its total sales declined between 2024 and 2025.
How Tito's came to dominate the vodka market
Tito's vodka's rise in the liquor industry has been nothing short of meteoric, and it all started in early 1990s Texas with a man by the name of Bert Beveridge, also known as "Tito." After working a variety of white-collar jobs, Beveridge opted instead to pursue his passion: making vodka, which he did by developing his own recipe using corn and creating a MacGyvered distillery setup. After becoming the first person in Texas to receive an official go-ahead from the state to run a distillery, Beveridge entered his vodka on the market and began to win awards for his product within just a few years.
Tito's vodka's rise to prominence can be traced to a few factors. First, its approachability. If drinkers learned anything about Tito's, it was that it was handmade in Texas. It doesn't get any more down-to-earth than that, and even if the vodka get-up more closely resembles mass production these days, its marketing has done a good job of convincing people otherwise. Take its label, for example. It was actually created by Beveridge himself, and it turns out, it was made to be nondescript and on the less aesthetic side — no fancy, seductive, and for some, off-putting, packaging here.
There's also its affordability. A 750 milliliter bottle of Tito's typically sets you back about $22, which means it definitely isn't the cheapest vodka on the market. However, its smooth texture and taste, which draw comparisons to more top-shelf versions, offer great value for the price point.