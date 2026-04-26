The Best-Selling Vodka Brand In America Is Miles Ahead Of The Competition

Whether you're imbibing the dirtiest, cloudiest martini, where two shots is the standard amount of liquor you'll get, or a simple screwdriver, the make-or-break element of the drink is the vodka. There are at least 14 different types of vodka on the market, made from a variety of ingredient bases, with hundreds of different distilleries hawking their wares in grocery and liquor stores, but in the U.S., one brand reigns supreme — and it's not even close. Tito's is far and away the most popular brand of the clear liquor.

In 2024, Tito's made $2.6 billion selling over 10 million cases of its vodka; specifically, its 12 million cases sold come to 4 million more than the next best-selling brand, Smirnoff. The six-times distilled vodka has actually held the distinction of best-selling vodka brand in the U.S. since 2020, when the Texas-based company swiped the title from the current second-placer.

However, Tito's place at the top of the vodka food chain isn't immune to the decline that has occurred within the liquor industry as a whole. Due to a number of factors, including lifestyle changes among younger generations, liquor is being purchased less and less. While Tito's outsold its closest competition by 4 million cases, in Virginia, for example, its total sales declined between 2024 and 2025.