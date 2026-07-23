Does Dollar General Sell Fresh Foods?

Dollar General actually pioneered the concept of a retail shop with a fixed price point, and while the goods carried by the chain no longer cost a mere $1, it's still one of the more affordable places to shop. Inside each location's four walls, it's like a mini-discount department store, with home goods, electronics, apparel, cleaning supplies, and food. If you haven't been inside a Dollar General in a few years, you might be surprised at how comprehensive the chain's grocery department has become, with plenty of name brands, a robust freezer section, and pantry goods that rival any food mart's. And if you're looking for fresh foods — namely, produce — some Dollar Generals have started carrying such items, too.

In part to combat food deserts in rural areas, Dollar General announced in 2024 that it would roll out fresh fruits and vegetables to over 7,000 of its nearly 20,000 locations across the USA. This was a significant step for the retailer, which has more than four times as many stores as Walmart; fully three-quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Dollar General, and it's doing its part to make fresh food more accessible to all.

And the discount chain hasn't skimped on selection, either. If you're lucky enough to live near a Dollar General with produce, you might find peaches and nectarines, blackberries and apples, lettuce, bagged baby cut carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, and even heads of cabbage.