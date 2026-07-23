Does Dollar General Sell Fresh Foods?
Dollar General actually pioneered the concept of a retail shop with a fixed price point, and while the goods carried by the chain no longer cost a mere $1, it's still one of the more affordable places to shop. Inside each location's four walls, it's like a mini-discount department store, with home goods, electronics, apparel, cleaning supplies, and food. If you haven't been inside a Dollar General in a few years, you might be surprised at how comprehensive the chain's grocery department has become, with plenty of name brands, a robust freezer section, and pantry goods that rival any food mart's. And if you're looking for fresh foods — namely, produce — some Dollar Generals have started carrying such items, too.
In part to combat food deserts in rural areas, Dollar General announced in 2024 that it would roll out fresh fruits and vegetables to over 7,000 of its nearly 20,000 locations across the USA. This was a significant step for the retailer, which has more than four times as many stores as Walmart; fully three-quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Dollar General, and it's doing its part to make fresh food more accessible to all.
And the discount chain hasn't skimped on selection, either. If you're lucky enough to live near a Dollar General with produce, you might find peaches and nectarines, blackberries and apples, lettuce, bagged baby cut carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, and even heads of cabbage.
More grocery surprises at Dollar General
Surprised by the produce you can find at Dollar General? It seems the company's foray into fresh produce couldn't have come at a better time, with skyrocketing food prices leading more Americans than ever to look for the best deals for staying within budget when grocery shopping. In addition to adding refrigerated fruits and vegetables to its stock, the discount chain also expanded its freezer selection. Take a gander into the frozen foods section of your Dollar General, and you can find such astonishing items as a six-pack of 100% beef burger patties, a family-sized tray of Stouffer's lasagna, and an entire lineup of Edy's ice cream flavors. Need ground beef to make dinner? Dollar General actually carries one-pound rolls of it, including an ever-versatile 80/20 blend (it's the best lean-to-fat ratio for meatloaf).
Stores with produce also carry a variety of ready-made and bagged salads and greens for more lunch-hour quick bites or to help you get dinner on the table in a hurry. Find shredded lettuce and garden blends that you can dress up however you like, as well as prepared chicken Caesar and chef salads in plastic to-go bowls. Dollar General also carries a line of perishable fruit cups, like pineapple chunks or peach slices, which are not only convenient, but also cool, refreshing, and sweet.