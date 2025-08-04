The Best Lean-To-Fat Ratio For The Perfect Meatloaf

Meatloaf is a defining dish for American cuisine, being cheap, delicious, filling, and meaty. But while it's not particularly difficult to make, it's easy to ruin your meatloaf before you even leave the grocery store if you don't buy ground beef with the perfect lean-to-fat ratio. That's why Food Republic spoke to Nicole Johnson, owner and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do, to get her thoughts on a ratio that makes your next meatloaf flavorful and moist.

"I aim for 80/20," Johnson said. "Any leaner and it dries out fast. Any fattier and it turns greasy and falls apart." Lean ground beef may be great when you want it to crumble apart, like in a meat pasta sauce, but using a blend with too little fat is one of the most common mistakes that dries out your meatloaf. Still, an overabundance of fat, at best, causes grease to pool at the top, giving it an oily, fatty texture that may not brown properly.

Johnson explained that the perfect lean-to-fat ratio gives you moisture, not a mess. Still, while fat keeps things juicy, it may still need help from binders to keep everything together. Johnson recommended eggs and breadcrumbs, but you can always make a gluten-free breadcrumb swap with gluten-free pretzels and other crunchy snacks for a similar result. When it comes to ground beef, fat plays an important role when your dish needs to keep its shape, so never neglect a good ratio for the best results.