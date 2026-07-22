The Old West is a bygone era that's left a lasting legacy. Many defining features of this period are no longer with us, like the open range, long cattle drives, and the archetypal John Wayne-style cowboy (who was partial to steak at a restaurant you can still find today). But not everything has faded into obscurity. One of the most enduring parts of this time was the food, and even now, you can still purchase Arbuckle Coffee, also known as the "Original Cowboy Coffee," which has been fueling cowboys since the late 19th century.

Invented by brothers John and Charles Arbuckle in 1865, this unique brand of coffee was created to solve a very specific problem. Before the Arbuckle brothers came along, coffee beans were sold green — raw and unroasted. While green beans keep for significantly longer than roasted beans or grounds, cowboys had to roast them manually over a fire. The issue, however, was that just a single burned bean could leave the whole batch tasting bitter and gritty.

This inconsistency remained the standard until the Arbuckle brothers changed the game with their new product. They sold pre-roasted beans coated in a mixture of sugar, egg, Irish moss, gelatin, and isinglass, a glaze that effectively locked in the flavor and aroma of the coffee beans. This kept the beans fresh during long trail drives with limited access to towns or supplies, and it rendered the old skillet-roasting method obsolete. Thanks to its convenience, the brand quickly became the de facto choice for nearly every Old West cowboy, becoming known as the coffee that won the West. Its popularity has persisted well over a century, and today you can find Arbuckle's Coffee being sold in select stores around Tucson, Arizona, as well as online.