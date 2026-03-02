John Wayne Ate Steak At This Restaurant So Often That A Table Was Named After Him
John Wayne may have been born in Iowa, but the man known as the Duke evolved into a towering classic whose shadow can still be felt today. After all, the cowboy and actor was so versatile that he had an airport and an actual casserole named after him. Directly across from that very airport resides a small steakhouse, Gulliver's, that is criminally easy to overlook — and, based on reviews, it really shouldn't be.
Located in the relatively small town of Irvine, California, the British-themed steakhouse is just a quick jaunt from Wayne's estate in Newport Beach. Not one to be a recluse at home, Wayne would eat out (especially at lunch) to enjoy Southern California society. Little surprise, then, that a man renowned for impersonating a cowboy for a living often chose to eat at a little place that specializes in beef. While the Duke often enjoyed one of the world's oldest cocktails, a pisco sour, he must have preferred another drink when dining at Gulliver's — today, you can order "The Duke's Manhattan," presumably made to his standard. Plus, if you're lucky, you might just be able to enjoy his namesake drink in his booth. Yes, the Duke loved Gulliver's so much that he had a favorite table in the pub area, rather than the main formal dining room — even today, staff and regulars often refer to it as "John Wayne's Table."
As for the food, seeing as grilled steak was one of the legend's absolute favorites, it's possible that his order at Gulliver's centered on beef as well. Since the restaurant specializes in British-style cuisine, we can assume Wayne wasn't dining on barbecue brisket and cowboy butter, but rather on one of its signature prime rib cuts or perhaps the filet mignon.
Gulliver's blends English tradition with the American love of beef
Not only is Gulliver's a British-themed steakhouse, but it specifically aims to replicate an 18th-century English pub. As one might guess from the name, the place is decorated with memorabilia from "Gulliver's Travels," as well as British antiques — think leaded glass, pastoral ceramics, and pieces of pewter. As for food, you'll get some British classics mixed in with American fare: Yorkshire puddings, roast chicken, cream soups, racks of lamb, and lamb shank — even fish and chips. But don't let the ambiance and sides distract you from the star of the show: Gulliver's is really all about the prime rib.
The restaurant is so serious about its signature roast that it claims to have created (and patented) a unique oven system that produces extra-juicy, flavorful beef. It offers three specific cuts of corn-belt beef: a thinly sliced English Cut, a big 'n beefy Gulliver's Prime Cut, and — the largest of the batch — Brobdingnagian (a giant bone-in affair). Never heard of Brobdingnagian? It comes from "Gulliver's Travels," meaning tremendous in size, according to Merriam-Webster, named after the novel's land of giants.
Diners praise the steak across the board, but the service is also revered. "We left full and happy, and it felt like a special occasion even though it wasn't one. It's the kind of place that makes you slow down and enjoy the whole experience. I'd go back again without hesitation," one reviewer wrote (per Google Reviews).