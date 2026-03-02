John Wayne Ate Steak At This Restaurant So Often That A Table Was Named After Him

John Wayne may have been born in Iowa, but the man known as the Duke evolved into a towering classic whose shadow can still be felt today. After all, the cowboy and actor was so versatile that he had an airport and an actual casserole named after him. Directly across from that very airport resides a small steakhouse, Gulliver's, that is criminally easy to overlook — and, based on reviews, it really shouldn't be.

Located in the relatively small town of Irvine, California, the British-themed steakhouse is just a quick jaunt from Wayne's estate in Newport Beach. Not one to be a recluse at home, Wayne would eat out (especially at lunch) to enjoy Southern California society. Little surprise, then, that a man renowned for impersonating a cowboy for a living often chose to eat at a little place that specializes in beef. While the Duke often enjoyed one of the world's oldest cocktails, a pisco sour, he must have preferred another drink when dining at Gulliver's — today, you can order "The Duke's Manhattan," presumably made to his standard. Plus, if you're lucky, you might just be able to enjoy his namesake drink in his booth. Yes, the Duke loved Gulliver's so much that he had a favorite table in the pub area, rather than the main formal dining room — even today, staff and regulars often refer to it as "John Wayne's Table."

As for the food, seeing as grilled steak was one of the legend's absolute favorites, it's possible that his order at Gulliver's centered on beef as well. Since the restaurant specializes in British-style cuisine, we can assume Wayne wasn't dining on barbecue brisket and cowboy butter, but rather on one of its signature prime rib cuts or perhaps the filet mignon.