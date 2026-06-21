How To Make The Freshest Coffee With The 15-15-15 Rule

If you're the type of person who needs a cup (or two) of java to start your day, you want to make sure you're getting the most out of your coffee. While standard roasted beans are the norm, there are also lesser-used green coffee beans, which are raw and unroasted. Despite both options ultimately producing the same end product, they have very different shelf lives. Fortunately, the 15-15-15 rule is a foolproof trick for remembering how long they'll last: 15 months for green beans, 15 days for roasted beans, and 15 minutes for coffee grounds.

There are several factors that affect the freshness of coffee, but two of the biggest are oxygen exposure and the gradual loss of carbon dioxide. When coffee comes into contact with air, oxygen reacts with the bean's natural oils and aromatic compounds. Over time, this causes the volatile flavors responsible for the coffee's aroma and tasting notes to degrade. The speed of this chemical reaction increases with the coffee's surface area, which is why the freshness of ground coffee is measured in mere minutes.

Carbon dioxide also plays an important role. After roasting, beans slowly release trapped carbon dioxide in a process known as degassing. While some degassing is needed, excessive carbon dioxide loss over time can leave coffee tasting flatter. The reason this isn't an issue for green beans is because they haven't been roasted — the process that generates carbon dioxide — allowing them to remain stable for far longer, provided, of course, that they're stored properly.