What Is America's Favorite Cheese In 2026?

"Cheese, glorious cheese!" proclaimed a 1980s-era TV spot (via YouTube). "So sumptuous and luscious. Cheese, marvelous cheese! Makes everything scrumptious." It was one of various ads released as part of a publicity campaign launched by the National Dairy Board to promote the popular dairy product, and it pretty much sums up how we Americans feel about cheese. From standbys like good old American cheese to fancier, imported types like Emmental (the ultimate fondue cheese), we Americans eat an astronomical amount of the dairy.

Out of the approximately 2,000 types of cheese that deliciously exist in the world, it turns out folks in the USA have a favorite. Per a 2026 survey conducted by Talker Research, 77% of respondents favor cheddar above all other quesos. Cheddar is considered the best cheese for burgers, that classic American culinary creation, so it perhaps comes as little surprise that Americans love it best. It's also very versatile, with varieties ranging from mild to extra-sharp to suit varying palates and meltability needs. Whether you're brewing up a gooey mac and cheese or a comforting grilled cheese sandwich, it's a reliable go-to that lends itself beautifully to various recipes. Many of those surveyed (77%) also reported they like to eat the cheese all by itself as a tasty, protein-rich snack.

Aside from just plain enjoying the taste of cheese, respondents listed its protein content as something that draws them to the dairy staple. Of those polled, 54% stated they specifically consume cheese as a means of boosting their intake of the macronutrient, perhaps as part of the protein-maxxing trend. After all, a block of cheddar averages 7 grams of protein per serving.