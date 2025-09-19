The Amount Of Cheese Consumed By The Average American Per Year Seems Astronomical

Inspect a list of classic American foods — pizza, cheeseburger, grilled cheese, casseroles — and the inclusion of cheese most likely unites them all. Indeed, this delightful ingredient is like the glue of U.S. gastronomy, upping the enjoyment of dishes or simply comprising a standalone satiating snack. At times, the dairy product can feel so prevalent that the magnitude of consumption seems enormous.

Indeed, inspect the statistics regarding the amount of cheese consumed in the U.S., and the numbers back up such an observation. According to Statista, the average American ate some 42.3 pounds of cheese in 2023 — a figure that's steadily risen year-by-year; it was 32.1 pounds in 2000. A 2024 study conducted by the USDA reveals that each day, 68% of Americans will eat a piece of cheese, usually alongside some type of bread. The food does serve as an important cornerstone for satiating dietary foundations like proteins and fats. Still, though, how does that amount to an annual 42.3 pounds?

Well, to better digest such a quantity, it's helpful to deconstruct everything into a packaged format. Divided out per week, the volume equals about 13 ounces per person. At a standard retailer, a package of 12 cheese slices usually comes out to around 8 ounces. Factor in that Americans also love soft cheeses like mozzarella — which is often about 8 ounces per ball — and hitting such a quota of consumption seems doable. So if you're buying cheese at a specialty shop or grocery store once or twice per week, you're right in line with American trends.