The Amount Of Cheese Consumed By The Average American Per Year Seems Astronomical
Inspect a list of classic American foods — pizza, cheeseburger, grilled cheese, casseroles — and the inclusion of cheese most likely unites them all. Indeed, this delightful ingredient is like the glue of U.S. gastronomy, upping the enjoyment of dishes or simply comprising a standalone satiating snack. At times, the dairy product can feel so prevalent that the magnitude of consumption seems enormous.
Indeed, inspect the statistics regarding the amount of cheese consumed in the U.S., and the numbers back up such an observation. According to Statista, the average American ate some 42.3 pounds of cheese in 2023 — a figure that's steadily risen year-by-year; it was 32.1 pounds in 2000. A 2024 study conducted by the USDA reveals that each day, 68% of Americans will eat a piece of cheese, usually alongside some type of bread. The food does serve as an important cornerstone for satiating dietary foundations like proteins and fats. Still, though, how does that amount to an annual 42.3 pounds?
Well, to better digest such a quantity, it's helpful to deconstruct everything into a packaged format. Divided out per week, the volume equals about 13 ounces per person. At a standard retailer, a package of 12 cheese slices usually comes out to around 8 ounces. Factor in that Americans also love soft cheeses like mozzarella — which is often about 8 ounces per ball — and hitting such a quota of consumption seems doable. So if you're buying cheese at a specialty shop or grocery store once or twice per week, you're right in line with American trends.
The US and Europe rank particularly high in cheese consumption
Undeniably, American cuisine and cheese carry a special bond, but that's not to say there aren't other regions with abundant consumption. Statistics published by the World Population Review in 2025 showcase that numerous European countries — including Iceland, Italy, Greece, and France — all ate over eight more pounds per person than Americans. At the top of the charts is Switzerland, where annual cheese eating comprises some 51.8 pounds a year. So there's good reason to brush up on dipping etiquette for cheese fondue; the foodstuff is even more prevalent in this part of the world.
In part, the cheese-heavy diet of Europe and the U.S. emerged by way of intertwining history. The art of cheese-making in the U.S. dates all the way back to the 17th century, when English settlers carried over production techniques. Cheesemaking tradition also emerged in Canada during the same period, and even a century earlier in Mexico. Yet, as published on Great Britain's Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, cheese consumption is lower in these North American neighbors. It all comes back to the U.S.'s most beloved foods — and a heavy-handed use of dairy — as well as the prevalence of manufactured American cheese (which even comes with unique FDA guidelines). So like Europe, the U.S. packs in a cheese-heavy dining culture — a culinary habit that's not so unusual.