Instantly Upgrade Your Potato Salad With This Leftover Liquid

There are probably more potato salad recipes floating around than there are people who cook, and it seems that the only things they all have in common are potatoes. Perhaps the reason why there is such diversity in this dish lies within the tuber's personality. While it does have a distinctive flavor, it's pretty mild — almost neutral — and goes with practically anything. It can also be used to make nearly countless dishes from stews and pancakes to bread and to leftover mashed potato candy. It also picks up and absorbs the flavors of almost everything it touches, sometimes making it the most flavorful bit in a curry.

All of this means that a potato salad can take pretty much anything you throw at it, including stuff that you may otherwise toss out, like brine. There's one jar of brine that lives in my refrigerator waiting for the day when I need the last three solid pieces in it to top my nachos: pickled jalapeños. Adding these salty, tart, and spicy coins of green chile to a potato salad isn't anything new and makes an appearance in a Texas-inspired recipe, but the three slices I had were earmarked for something special, so I thought back to how I make Cuban picadillo — a nearly forgotten ground beef dish — by adding a glug of olive brine to the pot; a fiery variation of this tip might upgrade a mayonnaise-laden cold side dish (it did), and I was pleasantly surprised with how the result tasted.