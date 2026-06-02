Stock Your Fridge With Ina Garten's Must-Have Mayo Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten, the caterer turned TV cooking personality catering to aspirational tastes, has a page on her website where she answers home cooks' basic questions with simple, straightforward answers. Her recipe for onion dip (part of Hoda Kotb's favorite snack combo) calls for "good-quality mayonnaise," and that left one user confused as to what she meant. Does it have to be homemade? Can you only find it at a tiny specialty market in the Hamptons that's only open from May to July? Garten cleared up the confusion in her response: "I mean a good-quality store-bought brand, such as Hellman's or Duke's" (via The Barefoot Contessa).

Hellman's mayonnaise is considered by many to be the standard mayonnaise in the United States. Founded by a German immigrant, it has a mild flavor that makes it an ideal ingredient for dips, casseroles, and even chocolate cake. It also has a stiffer, somewhat more gelatinous consistency than most other commercially-made mayonnaise, which can be off-putting for some but can prevent a recipe from becoming too loose. As a standalone condiment, it adds creaminess but not much else.

Duke's mayonnaise is originally from South Carolina and can be difficult to find outside of the Southeastern United States — where it's a cult favorite. It isn't as sweet as other American brands because it contains no sugar, and it has a noticeable tanginess to it from its choice of vinegar. The recipe is also made with more egg yolks, giving it a richer flavor and creamier mouthfeel. Furthermore, it has a looser, less gelatinous consistency that resembles homemade mayonnaise. Its distinctive character makes it a better condiment than an ingredient.