Stock Your Fridge With Ina Garten's Must-Have Mayo Brands
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Ina Garten, the caterer turned TV cooking personality catering to aspirational tastes, has a page on her website where she answers home cooks' basic questions with simple, straightforward answers. Her recipe for onion dip (part of Hoda Kotb's favorite snack combo) calls for "good-quality mayonnaise," and that left one user confused as to what she meant. Does it have to be homemade? Can you only find it at a tiny specialty market in the Hamptons that's only open from May to July? Garten cleared up the confusion in her response: "I mean a good-quality store-bought brand, such as Hellman's or Duke's" (via The Barefoot Contessa).
Hellman's mayonnaise is considered by many to be the standard mayonnaise in the United States. Founded by a German immigrant, it has a mild flavor that makes it an ideal ingredient for dips, casseroles, and even chocolate cake. It also has a stiffer, somewhat more gelatinous consistency than most other commercially-made mayonnaise, which can be off-putting for some but can prevent a recipe from becoming too loose. As a standalone condiment, it adds creaminess but not much else.
Duke's mayonnaise is originally from South Carolina and can be difficult to find outside of the Southeastern United States — where it's a cult favorite. It isn't as sweet as other American brands because it contains no sugar, and it has a noticeable tanginess to it from its choice of vinegar. The recipe is also made with more egg yolks, giving it a richer flavor and creamier mouthfeel. Furthermore, it has a looser, less gelatinous consistency that resembles homemade mayonnaise. Its distinctive character makes it a better condiment than an ingredient.
Other must-have mayo brands you should consider having in your fridge
Even though Hellman's and Duke's are Ina Garten's two recommendations, there are other options — although you may want to avoid Whataburger's terrible mayonnaise. Mayonnaise doesn't need to be expensive, either. Aldi sells its own mayonnaise under the Burman's name for significantly less than many name brands. One Redditor claimed that their family "did a blind taste test with Burman's and Hellman's and not one of the three of [them] could tell the difference." I use a lot of mayonnaise at home, especially when making my family's Peruvian recipes, and Burman's is a pantry staple for me.
But if I really want a taste of home, I'll opt for Alacena, which gets its tanginess from lime juice and has a pleasant kick of garlic that makes it an excellent choice for many Peruvian appetizers and hors d'oeuvres, like causa and sanguchitos triple. An easier-to-find Latino option is McCormick mayonesa, a staple in Mexico and throughout the diaspora, and available for purchase online. It's available in many U.S. grocery stores, especially those catering to a Latino clientele. Like Alacena, it's also made with lime juice and is the go-to brand for elotes and esquites.
You can't mention must-have mayo brands without including Kewpie, considered the best store-bought mayonnaise. The bottle's star-shaped tip makes beautiful rosettes that are perfect for garnishing a cold appetizer. But the flavor is where this mayonnaise truly shines, as many consider it to be the most flavorful brand of mayonnaise, all thanks to its not-so-secret ingredient: MSG. It's a classic with Japanese fried foods, like karaage and ebi furai, as well as a binder for Japanese-style egg sandwiches.