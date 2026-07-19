Most Restaurants Rarely Clean This Machine

As far as restaurant kitchens go, most are kept in good order, reaching at least the minimum standard for cleanliness outlined by their health department. Those that don't tend to be called out for it publicly, as eateries that fail inspections might get put on blast on social media for everyone to witness. So, it might surprise you to learn that not every part of those mysterious kitchens in the back is kept as clean as you would like. In fact, ice machines often don't get scrubbed down nearly as much as they should.

It's kind of astonishing to think about because Americans love their iced beverages (the lack thereof is one of their biggest culture shocks when traveling abroad, and Europeans are equally surprised when visiting the U.S.). We drink ice in sodas, coffees, and even some liquors and cocktails. But it takes a lot of effort to give the large machines in restaurants a truly thorough cleaning (they're much bigger than countertop luxury ice makers). You have to turn off the machine, remove all the existing ice, and scrub the inside of a truly inconvenient chamber, which means many restaurants overlook the task, even though it's necessary at least twice a year, if not quarterly.