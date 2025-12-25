'Make It Skate': What This Martini Order Actually Means

Few cocktails match the effortless allure — or the alcohol content — of a classic martini. Strong and boozy, this mixture of gin or vodka with dry vermouth is surprisingly versatile, and there are plenty of ways you can request it made. Sure, you're probably thinking of classics like "shaken not stirred" or asking the bartender to throw your martini, but there's a lesser-known insider request that could turn even the most committed martini-skeptic into a fan, and that's asking the bartender to "make it skate."

Simply put, make it skate means asking the bartender to prepare your martini so that tiny ice chips float in the finished cocktail. Typically, your spirit of choice, vermouth, and ice are shaken (or stirred) together in a mixer, but when a martini is made to skate, the bartender shakes the mixer extra vigorously to shatter the ice cubes. Aside from looking much more elegant than your standard martini, this method also has two important effects: keeping the martini cold and diluted.

It's industry standard for martinis to be served extremely cold, which enhances the drinks crispness and overall texture. Cold temperatures also inhibit the receptors that sense the burning sensation of the spirits, making the spirit-forward martini much more palatable. Dilution also has a similar effect, as a small amount of water in the mix softens the sharpness of straight spirits and allows the aromatic botanicals of spirits and vermouth to shine through. Dilution also helps fully integrate the alcohol with the vermouth, creating a smoother, silkier mouthfeel than the fiery sensation you'd expect from straight spirits.