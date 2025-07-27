6 Luxury Ice Makers To Splurge On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there anything worse than opening up your freezer just to realize you forgot to refill your ice cube trays? Or, worse yet, that someone else used up all the ice on you ... again! Instead of breaking the bank to get a refrigerator with an ice maker (which are usually really slow to fill anyway), splurging on a luxury one might just be the next best option for you.

The thing is, there are tons of different ice makers out there. We've seen everything from countertop options to standing ones to machines that even make specialized ice. With so many products, it can be hard to choose the best one for your needs. That's why we decided to help you out by rounding out some of our favorites, so you can spend less time shopping online and more time concocting the first cocktail you're going to make to go along with it. Without further ado, here are our favorite luxury ice makers that we think you'll absolutely love.