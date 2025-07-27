6 Luxury Ice Makers To Splurge On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Is there anything worse than opening up your freezer just to realize you forgot to refill your ice cube trays? Or, worse yet, that someone else used up all the ice on you ... again! Instead of breaking the bank to get a refrigerator with an ice maker (which are usually really slow to fill anyway), splurging on a luxury one might just be the next best option for you.
The thing is, there are tons of different ice makers out there. We've seen everything from countertop options to standing ones to machines that even make specialized ice. With so many products, it can be hard to choose the best one for your needs. That's why we decided to help you out by rounding out some of our favorites, so you can spend less time shopping online and more time concocting the first cocktail you're going to make to go along with it. Without further ado, here are our favorite luxury ice makers that we think you'll absolutely love.
Most Unique: ecozy 2 Clear Ice Ball Maker with CrystalFlux Technology
If you're a fan of the many types of whiskey (and whisky) – or just enormous ice balls — then the ecozy 2-inch Ice Ball Maker is for you. It's no secret that the shape of ice cubes affects cocktails, and this option creates four slow-melting ice balls in just 40 minutes, which makes it perfect for cozy nights in. Or you can make 144 in a day (with a storage basket that can hold 56 at a time). Get it now on Amazon for under $600.
Best for Technology Nerds: GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL with 1 Gallon Tank
If you love smart kitchen gadgets, then the GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL is the ice maker for you. It's got built-in Wifi and voice control, so you can schedule your ice — or whatever else you'd need to tell your ice maker. It even has an app that you can use on your phone to help you know when you need to clean your machine (and of course, you schedule that cleaning right from your phone). Plus, it makes the most chewable, crunchy, delicious type of ice: the nugget kind. Grab it for $649 on Amazon.
Best Auto Refill Option: Gevi V2.0 Countertop Gemi Nugget Ice Maker
This ice maker produces up to 30 pounds of ice a day, but that's not what has us the most excited. It comes with a hose attachment so you can hook it up to your water supply for never-ending ice. We don't know about you, but we love a product that takes the thinking away from us, so we can focus on more important tasks (like making the perfect cheese board to pair with your icy drink). It's currently priced under $450 on Amazon.
Best Portable Option: EUHOMY Countertop Ice Maker Machine with Handle
If you're looking to make your ice on the road, then this portable ice maker is right up your alley. While it can definitely be used at home, it's also a good option for when you're going to the beach, on camping trips, or wherever else you may want to bring some ice. You can even roll up to your friend's party with a literal ice machine rather than a humble bag of ice — imagine the looks on everyone's face! Priceless. Get it for less than $100 on Amazon.
Best Ice Machine for Heavy Users: EUHOMY Commercial Ice Maker Machine
Whether you just really, really love ice, or you have a home bar or backyard kitchen that could use an upgrade, this commercial ice maker is the perfect solution. It makes up to 100 pounds of ice in 24 hours and has a 33-pound storage space. You can even choose the size of the ice it produces from its smart control panel. Additionally, if you're using it inside, it slips under a standard counter, giving it a seamless look. If you need it for commercial use, it does some with an ETL Certification, so you're good to go. You can grab it for around $330 on Amazon.
Best 2-in-1 Option: Water Dispenser with Ice Maker Function
We love a 2-for-1 deal, and this water dispenser with ice maker from Electastic is the perfect duo. Whether you need a glass of cold water or a scoop of ice (or both), this product delivers. It can also make hot water if you need a cup of tea (and it has a child safety lock to avoid any accidents). Simply add a five-gallon jug, and you're good to go. It's currently going for under $300 on Amazon.