Chef Boyardee might be well-known for Beefaroni and canned ravioli, but the man behind the ubiquitous line of canned pasta products was far more than a mere mascot. Before he became a household name — and more commonly associated with the pantry than with fine dining — the Italian-born chef cut his teeth preparing pasta dishes in restaurant kitchens, where he had one particularly distinctive cooking method that involved tossing the noodles with parmesan and butter before adding his sauce.

Born Ettore "Hector" Boiardi in 1897 in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna — known for its hearty, meat- and cheese-based staples like lasagne, ravioli, prosciutto, and parmesan itself — Boiardi crossed the pond at 16 to make a name for himself in the United States, working his way up the restaurant ladder at the prestigious Plaza Hotel in New York City. After building a prominent career as a chef — he even supervised a White House dinner hosted by President Woodrow Wilson for World War I soldiers — he moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he opened his own eatery, Il Giardino d'Italia, in 1924, attracting customers with his signature tomato sauce. Demand was so high that the business spawned an empire, as he produced his own line of canned pasta with sauce and even grated cheese: a true Italian-American classic. What some diners didn't know, however, was the cooking trick behind his delicious pasta dishes — one that even contemporary chefs like Bobby Flay use — where the pasta wasn't treated as an empty vehicle for the sauce, but rather was enriched beforehand.