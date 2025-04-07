The Secret Ingredient For More Luxurious Homemade Tomato Sauce

Tomato sauce has long been a staple in countless dishes, from classic spaghetti to topping eggplant parmesan or a pile of cheese-stuffed meatballs. And while many home cooks swear they've perfected their recipe, there's one secret ingredient that could completely change the game: butter. To learn more about this simple yet transformative addition, Food Republic spoke with Erica R. Williams, executive director at A Red Circle, responding on behalf of Chef Queenie Thompson, director of culinary education at A Red Circle.

"Adding butter at the end of a tomato sauce is like giving it a silk robe — rich, smooth, and mellow," Williams said on behalf of Thompson. "Early butter breaks down during cooking, but finishing butter gives the sauce a velvety mouthfeel and takes that acidic edge off just right." While olive oil and other fats may be used during the cooking process, butter added at the end contributes depth. "It's our secret to turning a basic sauce into something restaurant-worthy — without overcomplicating it," Williams said.

Although you can fix acidic tomato sauce in an instant with vanilla extract or even a drizzle of olive oil, butter offers a unique richness. "Butter softens the acidity in a way olive oil just can't," Williams continued. "Olive oil brings fruitiness and depth, but butter adds that creamy balance that makes a sauce feel comforting and cohesive."