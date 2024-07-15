The Foolproof Way Bobby Flay Finishes His Pasta Dishes

Pasta is one of those dishes that seems simple on the surface, but it's often quite tricky to get the restaurant-worthy result you're striving for. Luckily, chef Bobby Flay has a simple yet highly effective way to get the silkiest, richest finish to every carby bowlful. It involves just two ingredients: butter and parmesan.

The two ingredients work brilliantly just on their own to create a creamy and delicious sauce for pasta, without the need for any additional cream. The Italian dish, which is called pasta al burro, sees the cooked pasta tossed with Parmigiano-Reggiano or parmesan cheese, butter, and a little of the pasta water. This helps to emulsify the rich and silky sauce, which clings beautifully to the noodles — and in fact, it's the original version of what is now commonly known as a classic fettuccine Alfredo recipe.

Flay doesn't just use butter and parmesan to create a sauce in its own right, however. The chef and TV personality instead uses the two dairy favorites to enhance a variety of pasta dishes featuring other ingredients, from seafood to fresh tomatoes with basil. And it's not just about the taste; the two powerhouse ingredients also help to elevate the texture.