How Many Olives Are Used For One Bottle Of Olive Oil?

Most people have at least one bottle of olive oil in their home and while not exactly cheap, it's a surprising steal considering how many olives are required to make it. A one-liter bottle requires anywhere between nine to 22 pounds of raw product, which goes a long way towards explaining the wide variety in price tags.

Olives are a stone fruit just like peaches and plums, but what sets them apart is their extremely high oil content. Thousands of years of cultivation created hundreds of different cultivars, but the types of olives in your oil usually have tons of flesh and small pits, like Spanish arbequinas and Italian coratinas. Still, even with the most ideal fruit available, most manufacturers can only expect to get five liters of oil, at most, from a single tree. This gets even more complicated for farmers who prefer "alternate-bearing" species, which may only heavily produce fruit every other year.

Additionally, most manufacturers use underripe, green olives, ones full of chlorophyll and that aren't ready to be brined for direct consumption. While this might lead to a smaller yield than if they'd waited, such fruits typically produce a more flavorful product that comes with more nutrients. While mechanical innovations may make the process easier, making olive oil can have some serious bottlenecks, and manufacturers of any size must keep an eye on the future to guarantee a steady supply.