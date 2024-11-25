What Type Of Olives Are In Your Olive Oil?

Olive oil is perhaps the most versatile and celebrated oil in human history. The liquid gold oil has been lauded for its many benefits since nearly 4000 BCE, and is used in a wide variety of applications from cooking to cosmetics, skin care, and more. Interestingly, the type of olive that is used to make an oil impacts the taste, color, and nutritional properties of the final product. Green olives, which are under-ripe, are traditionally harvested early in the season to produce a stronger, more flavorful oil. These deep green hued oils typically contain higher levels of the antioxidants and disease-fighting polyphenol compounds that make olive oil such a hot commodity.

As olives ripen and darken, they lose their chlorophyll which is largely responsible for the color of an oil. Purple and black olives, which have fully ripened, are harvested later in the season to produce paler oils that have a milder flavor profile. That being said, color alone is not a good indicator of the quality of your olive oil, or even which type of olives were used in production. Variables like exposure to light and heat during transportation can contribute to the degradation of an olive oil, further impacting the final color and taste (which is also why it's crucial to never store olive oil near the stove). To be assured that you're purchasing the best quality oil, make sure you fully understand the different styles of olive oil available before buying, and try making the switch to single-sourced olive oil that comes from one particular region.