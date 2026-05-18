The Simple Culver's Request To Prevent Soggy Fries
Culver's is a Wisconsin-based fast food chain best known for its butter burgers, cheese curds, frozen custard, and outstanding customer service. The company has done a stellar job exporting Midwestern hospitality to each and every one of its locations, along with its dedication to using quality ingredients from the Dairy State and making each order fresh for each customer. Guests are even asked how they'd like to customize their sandwiches when they order them, and the possibilities at Culver's can rival Burger King's options for elevating the Whopper. So, how does the home of one of the best fast-food burgers handle the all-too-typical disappointment of limp, soggy fries? It simply gives you the option for extra crispy fries when you place your order.
A Reddit user shared that they "recently discovered you can ask for fries extra crispy," and another user added that their "husband gets his fries cooked three times over" and that "it takes a full nine minutes," to which one user responded, "it's so worth the wait." Another added that they "get 10 [times] extra crispy[;] they are absolutely amazing." This goes to show that it's not just a one-off instance at a particular location and that, regardless of how long it may take to prepare, Culver's will go the extra distance to make a customer's order just right. But this isn't by any means an off-menu occurrence. You have the option to get extra crispy fries even when you order online, too. Simply, select "extra crispy" from the "Customize" drop-down menu when placing your order.
You can do more than just crisp up your fries at Culver's
Culver's can also let you customize many other things on the menu, even if nobody offers you the option to do so up front. On that same Reddit thread, a self-identified Culver's employee shared that "anything that is cooked in the fryers can be made extra crispy." However, you may not be able to satisfy your obsession with fossilizing one of the best fast-food onion rings unless you place your order in person. These modifications are not available via online ordering, and there isn't an option to add comments or instructions when checking out, like when ordering a pizza online. The former Culver's employee went on to describe the different off-menu creations, including a strawberry lemonade by ordering a side of strawberries with your lemonade, while other Reddit users who self-identify as working at Culver's report that you can change the bread in any sandwich to your liking. Want poutine? Order fries, cheese curds, and gravy — and assemble yourself.
Apparently, if it's anywhere on the menu, Culver's can make it happen, which can make unscrupulous customers feel like mad scientists in a kitchen laboratory where they don't have to do the dishes. Other current and former self-identified employees advised that not every store will allow for customizations, and when it comes to hacking a strawberry lemonade, for instance, "some [general managers] make it a big deal and ban people from making them," while others added that an overly complex customization "is the kind of thing that will piss off the whole staff." Requesting excessive modifications can come off as poor etiquette, and while Culver's employees are generally happy to accommodate, especially if it's slow and they're bored, you don't want to be the reason why this beloved fast food change stops letting you customize your order altogether.