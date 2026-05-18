The Simple Culver's Request To Prevent Soggy Fries

Culver's is a Wisconsin-based fast food chain best known for its butter burgers, cheese curds, frozen custard, and outstanding customer service. The company has done a stellar job exporting Midwestern hospitality to each and every one of its locations, along with its dedication to using quality ingredients from the Dairy State and making each order fresh for each customer. Guests are even asked how they'd like to customize their sandwiches when they order them, and the possibilities at Culver's can rival Burger King's options for elevating the Whopper. So, how does the home of one of the best fast-food burgers handle the all-too-typical disappointment of limp, soggy fries? It simply gives you the option for extra crispy fries when you place your order.

A Reddit user shared that they "recently discovered you can ask for fries extra crispy," and another user added that their "husband gets his fries cooked three times over" and that "it takes a full nine minutes," to which one user responded, "it's so worth the wait." Another added that they "get 10 [times] extra crispy[;] they are absolutely amazing." This goes to show that it's not just a one-off instance at a particular location and that, regardless of how long it may take to prepare, Culver's will go the extra distance to make a customer's order just right. But this isn't by any means an off-menu occurrence. You have the option to get extra crispy fries even when you order online, too. Simply, select "extra crispy" from the "Customize" drop-down menu when placing your order.