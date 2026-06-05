Why Restaurants In Italy Temporarily Close In The Afternoon

There are few better places to eat in the world than Italy. Beyond the country's iconic pizza, pasta, and world-class wine, Italy is also known for its deeply rooted food traditions and dining etiquette. In fact, it's one of the places where you'll find Michelin-starred restaurants tucked away in villages and countryside towns. But one Italian custom that often catches travelers off guard is the way many restaurants shut their doors for several hours in the afternoon.

Italians often talk about "la dolce far niente" — the sweetness of doing nothing — and few traditions embody that idea better than "il riposo," or "the rest." Typically taking place between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., the practice originally gave workers a chance to escape the intense Mediterranean afternoon heat. Over time, it evolved into a broader cultural ritual centered around slowing down to spend time with family and enjoying a leisurely lunch away from work. Even today, many trattorias and businesses still pause operations during these hours.

In bustling cities like Rome, Milan, and Florence, the tradition isn't observed quite as strictly. But in smaller towns and villages, don't be surprised to find streets empty and restaurant shutters pulled down for the afternoon. A similar custom exists in Spain with the famous siesta, the midday break centered around rest and escaping the hottest part of the day. Despite restaurants closing for part of the afternoon, lunch remains one of the most important meals in Italian culture. Known as "la pausa pranzo," the lunch break is often a slow, multi-course affair meant to be enjoyed over the span of an hour or more.