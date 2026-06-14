The McDonald's Built On Top Of Ancient Roman Ruins

All roads lead to Rome — and McDonald's? Now, going for a meal at the USA's biggest fast food export isn't exactly what many would deem a "cultural" experience — unless trying out some of the unique local menu items in one of its over 44,000 restaurants around the world counts – but near Rome, it just so happens you can enjoy a Big Mac and an archaeological visit at the same time. That's right: In a small town just outside of the city, one of the chain's restaurants happened to be built on top of ruins dating 2,000 years ago, replete with skeletal remains and the cobblestones of one of the Empire's most important streets.

Frattocchie, 12 miles southeast of Rome, is a quaint satellite town of just over 8,000 inhabitants. Its McDonald's seems even more nondescript — a typical gray-stone drive-thru like the other dozens of thousands around the world. But in 2014, when workers started building the structure, they discovered the remnants of an offshoot of the "Via Appia," or Appian Way — one of ancient Rome's oldest and most important structures, dating back to 312 B.C.E. — along with three skeletons. Rather than halting the construction process, McDonald's decided to cough up an extra $315,000 to make the ruins part of the restaurant complex, turning a simple fast food joint into an unexpected cultural landmark.