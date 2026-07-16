The Extra Meaty Lasagna You Can Find In Naples During Carnevale

Ask 10 people to name their favorite cuisine, and there's a good chance most of them land on Italian. From pizza and pasta to risotto and wine, the country is responsible for producing some of the world's most iconic and recognizable dishes. But here's the thing: There's no such thing as a single "Italian cuisine." Italy is made up of 20 distinct regions, each with its own ingredients, cooking traditions, and centuries of history baked right into the food. Take Naples, the beating heart of the Campania region. While the rest of the world knows it as the birthplace of pizza, locals guard a different tradition close to their chests that only comes out once a year. Designed to be a serious sendoff to Carnevale, Neapolitans enjoy an indulgent, meat-packed lasagna before Lent's fasting begins.

Carnevale, a playful translation of the Latin meaning "farewell to meat," is essentially a 40-day period filled with festivities and excess before the 40 days of Lent and subsequent abstinence roll in. It's celebrated all over Italy, but each city puts its own spin on things. Over in Naples, lasagna di Carnevale is what sets the celebrations apart. Traditionally served on Fat Tuesday, the final day of the Carnival season, this dish is the culmination of all that indulgence in rich, fatty foods before dietary restrictions kick in.

Unlike your traditional lasagna, which layers pasta sheets with tomato ragù and smooth béchamel sauce, the Carnevale version swaps the ragù for mini meatballs (polpette) and the béchamel for ricotta. There are no hard rules for what can or can't go in, and it's often loaded with a mishmash of different salamis, cheeses, and even boiled eggs. Talk about closing Carnevale out in style!