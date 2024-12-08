Do As The Italians Do And Add Salami To Your Homemade Lasagna
Lasagna is one of our favorite baked pasta dishes. It's truly the perfect meal when you have perfectly cooked pasta sheets, expertly seasoned sauce, and all of that creamy cheese. While lasagna will always hit the spot, there are some tweaks that can elevate it. For example, there's one secret ingredient for meat lasagna that some people love (hint: it's the same ingredient you may use for homemade chili).
There are also plenty of other ingredients you can consider using to upgrade your lasagna, like pesto, espresso, and miso paste. But one of our favorite ways to take lasagna to the next level is by taking note of what the Italians do during various celebrations in Italy: they add salami and other meats.
We don't just mean a meat sauce, either (although that's definitely one option). Instead, Italians go a step further and include ingredients like chopped salami, or even meatballs or shredded chicken, depending on the region and variation. For instance, Neapolitans make a version called lasagna di carnevale napolitana for their meat-heavy Carnevale feasts before Lent. It includes lasagna layered with salami plus tiny meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, and sliced boiled eggs. If you want to make this version at home, layering thinly sliced or chopped salami is an easy way to do this.
How to add salami and other meats to your lasagna
When picking which salami to use for your lasagna, you can choose from any of the variations, depending on your preferences. For instance, sopressata is a perfect option if you want to dabble with salami but may not be ready for a more punchy flavor as it provides a classic, middle-of-the-road taste. Genoa is a step above, with its garlic-heavy nature and smooth, rich flavor. If you're a spice lover, calabrese is the perfect option as it includes cayenne pepper and paprika. Other options include salami-adjacent meats like prosciutto, mortadella, capricola, and pepperoni.
When adding salami to your lasagna, you can include as much or as little as you'd like. Simply build your lasagna according to the instructions in your favorite recipe, and then include the salami pieces either on top of each sauce layer or just do one salami layer in the middle of the dish. It's truly up to you. When choosing between thinly slicing or chopping your salami, that's also up for experimentation. Thinly slicing will result in salami that feels a little more melded into the lasagna, while chopping it up will give you a nice added texture.