Do As The Italians Do And Add Salami To Your Homemade Lasagna

Lasagna is one of our favorite baked pasta dishes. It's truly the perfect meal when you have perfectly cooked pasta sheets, expertly seasoned sauce, and all of that creamy cheese. While lasagna will always hit the spot, there are some tweaks that can elevate it. For example, there's one secret ingredient for meat lasagna that some people love (hint: it's the same ingredient you may use for homemade chili).

There are also plenty of other ingredients you can consider using to upgrade your lasagna, like pesto, espresso, and miso paste. But one of our favorite ways to take lasagna to the next level is by taking note of what the Italians do during various celebrations in Italy: they add salami and other meats.

We don't just mean a meat sauce, either (although that's definitely one option). Instead, Italians go a step further and include ingredients like chopped salami, or even meatballs or shredded chicken, depending on the region and variation. For instance, Neapolitans make a version called lasagna di carnevale napolitana for their meat-heavy Carnevale feasts before Lent. It includes lasagna layered with salami plus tiny meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, and sliced boiled eggs. If you want to make this version at home, layering thinly sliced or chopped salami is an easy way to do this.