Should You Use Pickle Juice To Kill Weeds In Your Garden?

Of all the ways to use leftover pickle brine, you probably didn't think to use it as an all natural weed killer. While it may seem strange, the sheer acidity of it actually makes it a potent gardening tool, but only under specific circumstances.

Most plants thrive in a very specific pH zone, with some, like tomatoes, loving acidic soil and others, like rosemary, preferring to keep things more neutral. However, most plants will always react poorly to a direct application of brine. When plant roots directly absorb something so loaded with vinegar, it destroys them from the inside out over only a day or two. Plus, it is an insect-repelling pantry staple, so you get a two for one combo to protect your most precious plants.

However, just like chemical-laden weed killers, you have to be extremely careful when applying it around your fruits, veggies, and herbs. Even a small amount can sabotage your crop's health, so a cautious application with a spray bottle is recommended. Trying to pour brine directly onto weeds means you can't control the amount you're using, and you're more likely to use so much that you end up leaking into the surrounding soil. Unless you've been saving up brine for months, you probably won't have enough to prevent ground ivy from wreaking havoc on your garden, but small amounts are still good for spot treatments where you have recurring weed problems.