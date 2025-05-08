This Acidic Pantry Staple Repels Insects — Here's How To Use It In Your House

No matter where you live or what size home you have, chances are you've had a close encounter with an indoor pest or two. Whether it's a trail of ants crawling into the cupboard or fruit flies swarming around the produce, dealing with insects in the kitchen can be a real headache. Even if you keep your floors pristine enough to eat off them, seasonal changes can still inspire certain critters to find their way into your space. Fortunately, there's one common and inexpensive pantry staple that can help keep the bugs at bay: white vinegar.

Thanks to its acidity and pungent smell, white vinegar has a multitude of handy uses in the kitchen beyond cooking. It can be used to clean surfaces, keep mold away from your cheese, and give your cloudy glassware a crystal clear shine. The acidic properties of white vinegar also make it an effective all-natural bug deterrent, which is ideal for anyone who would prefer not to spray heavy chemicals in their space. When used properly, white vinegar can provide temporary relief from ants, mosquitoes, spiders, and more. To make your own insect repellent, dilute one part white vinegar with one part water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. You can also add a few drops of essential oils such as peppermint, tea tree, citrus, or clove for greater efficacy and a more pleasant aroma.