How To Prevent Ground Ivy From Wreaking Havoc On Your Vegetable Garden

When it comes to spring gardening tasks you shouldn't skip, weed control is at the top of the list. However, managing ground ivy often requires multiple treatments over several years before you see real results.

Ground ivy is an invasive member of the mint family, meaning it's an aggressive spreader both above and below the soil. This makes it impossible to eradicate in one go and often requires the use of both mechanical and chemical treatments. Around your vegetable garden, your best bet is good old-fashioned manual labor, carefully picking out all the vines and tiny roots, and possibly even using a shovel to remove the top layer of soil. You don't want to spread too much herbicide near your grow area, and it's more effective in the fall anyway, when the plant takes what it absorbs down to its roots.

This first treatment should keep the ivy from growing too rampantly during the spring, but following it up with a selective post-emergence herbicide once your garden's done for the year is vital. This preserves all your hard work from the spring, and post-emergence herbicides typically only target a few select weeds as they emerge, rather than killing off anything they come in contact with. You'll want to avoid using it in your garden, but it's great for establishing a firm perimeter. Repeat this cycle, as necessary, for a couple of years, and you should notice a drastic reduction in ground ivy.