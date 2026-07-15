Why Bojangles' Chicken Tenders Are Controversial

Bojangles is the epitome of Southern comfort food: fried chicken, biscuits, fixins, all that kind of old-fashioned, hearty North Carolina fast-food nostalgia on a tray (or a to-go box). For a chain with such a recognizable menu and dedicated clientele, even the smallest changes can feel oddly personal. It comes as little surprise, then, that when customers started noticing changes to its beloved chicken tenders, the reaction was ... well, not quite so tender.

The debate seems to be rooted in the difference between the older, classic Boneless Chicken Supremes and newer Chicken Tenders, which have popped up in some of the franchise's restaurants. Bojangles — one of the various chains that eschews frozen poultry — describes its tenders as coming from juicy tenderloins of breast meat that are breaded by hand, and then topped with its distinctive seasonings. While that's an upgrade on paper, not all clients are convinced by the change — and it boils down to whether what they're being served matches the product they're accustomed (and nostalgically attached) to.

Reddit has been one outlet where Bo's fans have been voicing their displeasure. One disgruntled poster, labeling the new recipe a "disaster," complained that what had formerly been a "very tasty and relatively simple chicken tender" had turned into a "jumbled mess of fat and breading," further claiming the Supremes seemed harder to find on Virginia menus. Others criticized perceived consistency issues, with one user stating that the "gulf of quality between a good Bojangles meal and a bad one is so wide that it's not worth the risk." That said, not everyone is a hater — one Instagram content creator noted a quality upgrade, and while addressing "the talk online about people who don't like these Bo's new chicken tenders," pitched his two cents: "I don't see how you could not like this."