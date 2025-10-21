Why This Chicken Chain Has The Best Tenders

When it comes to chicken tenders, there's a whole lot of competition out there these days. But if you want the very best, it stands to reason that a renowned culinary star's restaurant would be the place to find them. Such is the case with Chicken Guy!, the fast food spot helmed by Food Network star Guy Fieri. In trying out and rating the tenders from 12 leading chicken spots, the crispy morsels from Chicken Guy! were by far the favorites of Food Republic's taste tester.

Classifying the Chicken Guy!'s tenders as special, our taste tester was impressed with the total package. From the strikingly generous size of the tenders to their juiciness, outstanding flavor, and well-balanced ratios of breading and spice, these meaty morsels further attested — not that we needed more proof — that Fieri knows his stuff in the kitchen and deserves every bit of the stardom he has gained in the food world.

Specifically, the tenders at Chicken Guy! — which are offered fried, grilled, spicy, or not spicy — start out by being pounded flat by hand for more breading surface to facilitate extra crunch. They then take a scrumptious swim in a brine comprised of fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk, which gives them their juicy tenderness and flavor-filled enjoyability thanks to osmosis. The acid breaks things down a bit, making the meat extra tender, while the salt fills the chicken, not only bringing more flavor to the party but helping it hold on to its moisture. Panko breading lends the crunch factor, and fresh herbs are the final flavor touch. The delicious end result is a collection of meaty bites that are the perfect balance of crispy, juicy, and flavorful.