What's New At Costco: July 2026 Edition
Any time you go to Costco, there's an element of "treasure hunting" involved. The bulk store always has some amount of inventory rotating in and out, and while you may be disappointed to find a new favorite has disappeared, there's always something just as good taking its place.
Once the weather starts turning hot, every Costco seems to transform. But while the affordable flower bulbs, bulk compost, and new gardening equipment is definitely welcome, the best stuff can still be found in the grocery aisles. The business places a real emphasis on quality, so some items may only be available in the summer when the ingredients are in-season. Others may only have seasonal demand but are extremely cherished by customers when they feel the need for them. But even the manufactured items undergo the same strict quality control routines at their distribution centers.
Regardless of the reason, all items come in Costco's iconically huge volumes, ensuring you're stocked through the season and saving as much as possible. Plus, even if you aren't able to use up an item before its expiration date, the incredible network of loyal Costco customers always have solutions available. Whether it's storage tricks or recipes to repurpose items about to go bad, Costco's new July 2026 inventory has no problem saving you money and guaranteeing you can make some efficient use out of it.
Made in Nature Organic Dried Mangoes bring tangy delight
Kirkland Signature dried mango may be its best snack and is a favorite among many longtime customers, but Made in Nature's product takes things to a new level. Fully organic and from a company just as strict about hands-on quality inspection as Costco, any dried fruit at under a dollar an ounce is a major steal.
Made in Nature USDA Organic Dried Mangos can be found at Costco for $64.99.
Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Bean Paste is a major money saver
Anyone who regularly makes desserts or cocktails can attest to just how expensive vanilla-based ingredients can get. Fortunately, Nielsen-Massey offers 16 ounces of bean paste that lasts for three years, guaranteeing you can affordably keep your key ingredient on hand.
Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste can be found at Costco for $49.99.
RXBar Protein Bites deliver a filling snack with unique flavor
While protein-laden snacks are nothing new, it can be a little exhausting to pick from the same peanut butter and chocolate, banana, and various nut flavors. RXBar, however, mixes things up with strawberry and peanut butter, giving you eight grams of protein for less than $2 a serving.
RXBAR Protein Strawberry Peanut Butter Energy Bites can be found at Costco for $23.99.
Noka Superfood Smoothies deliver a ton of nutrients in a convenient package
Smoothies themselves are practically a superfood because they make it incredibly easy to load up on multiple types of vitamins and minerals. Noka's pre-made packages, however, take the work off your plate while guaranteeing five grams of protein, prebiotic fiber, and flax to help you get your daily omega-3s.
Noka Organic Superfood Smoothies can be found at Costco for $22.49.
Annasea Poke Bowls are a flavorful twist on traditional canned tuna
While the Annasea tuna poke bowls aren't quite the same as the homemade-tasting Costco staples found at some locations, they're perfect for people tired of the same old canned tuna options. Intensely seasoned with either wasabi, shoyu, or sriracha, this ready-to-eat protein is perfect for a quick lunch or as a way to elevate a veggie rice bowl.
Annasea Tuna Poke Kit Trio Pack can be found at Costco for $119.99.
Crisp Apple Olipop is a prebiotic substitute for either juice or soda
Olipop already makes one of the top ranked prebiotic colas, but now you can find its crisp apple flavor for those looking for a new cider, soda, or juice option. With 9 grams of fiber per can and plenty of goodness to aid your digestive health, it's possibly one of the most deliciously healthy items in the store.
Olipop 12-oounce, 24 pack, Prebiotic Soda Crisp Apple Pack can be found at Costco for $54.99.
Tea Forté's sampler pack is perfect for beginners and new tea drinkers alike
Whether you're looking to try something new or want to really dive into tea drinking headfirst, Tea Forté has got you covered. With a range of loose leaf pouches and herbal blends plus a steeping cup, all you'll need is some water to experience the world of tea.
Tea Forté Single Steeps Sampler Bundle can be found at Costco for $59.99.
GoodPop's electrolyte popsicles keep you going on the hottest days
Staying hydrated is good, but you can't ever forget the importance of electrolytes on the days when you sweat the most. GoodPop's popsicles handle all of this while keeping you cool in a delicious way plus its various lemonade flavors are all certified USDA organic.
GoodPop Organic Electrolyte Fruit Pop Variety Pack can be found at Costco's membership site for $17.01.
Yerba Madre is a different way to caffeinate
In July, odds are the last thing you want is a cup of hot coffee when you're feeling low energy. Fortunately, Yerba Madre's 15.5-ounce cans of yerba mate offer an organic energy boost with some summery watermelon flavor.
Yerba Madre Organic Yerba Mate Watermelody can be found at Costco for $28.99.
Skinny Dipped gives you a low-sugar way to satisfy your sweet tooth
Staying true to its promise of "All joy, no junk," Skinny Dipped's dark chocolate coconut almond bites have finally found their way to Costco. With only 3 grams of sugar per piece and 2 grams of protein, these sweet little treats can be surprisingly filling.
Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites can be found at Costco for $13.99.
Grown Right Strawberry Lemonade is the summer drink of Costco
Great, pre-made lemonade can cost you a pretty penny and that's before factoring in any extra ingredients. Grown Right, however, gives you an organic option in significant bulk, all for about $5 a jug.
Grown Right Organic Strawberry Lemonade can be found at Costco for $10.89.
Knipschildt's chocolate truffle cake is the best kind of indulgent
One of the most highly awarded chocolatiers in America has teamed up with Costco to deliver one of its best sweet treats yet. This flourless cake comes with dark chocolate ganache and truffles and stays good in the freezer for up to six months, perfect for when you need an on-hand celebration for your next big event.
Knipschildt Chocopologie Truffle Flourless Chocolate Cake can be found at Costco for $69.99.