What's New At Costco: July 2026 Edition

Any time you go to Costco, there's an element of "treasure hunting" involved. The bulk store always has some amount of inventory rotating in and out, and while you may be disappointed to find a new favorite has disappeared, there's always something just as good taking its place.

Once the weather starts turning hot, every Costco seems to transform. But while the affordable flower bulbs, bulk compost, and new gardening equipment is definitely welcome, the best stuff can still be found in the grocery aisles. The business places a real emphasis on quality, so some items may only be available in the summer when the ingredients are in-season. Others may only have seasonal demand but are extremely cherished by customers when they feel the need for them. But even the manufactured items undergo the same strict quality control routines at their distribution centers.

Regardless of the reason, all items come in Costco's iconically huge volumes, ensuring you're stocked through the season and saving as much as possible. Plus, even if you aren't able to use up an item before its expiration date, the incredible network of loyal Costco customers always have solutions available. Whether it's storage tricks or recipes to repurpose items about to go bad, Costco's new July 2026 inventory has no problem saving you money and guaranteeing you can make some efficient use out of it.