The Best Kirkland Signature Snack Is A Dried Fruit Bursting With Flavor
When it comes to ranking Kirkland Signature snacks, there's some heavy competition. Though the organic tortilla chips may be crunchy and perfectly salted, and you may be tempted to finish a jar of peanut butter pretzels in one sitting, another favorite stands out. In our ranking of Kirkland Signature Snacks, dried mangoes came up as the number one choice for their incredible flavor.
Its ingredients are simple, using only mangoes, sugar, citric acid, and sodium metabisulfite. Costco uses mangoes from Cambodia, a country swiftly becoming famous for the incredible sweetness of its local varieties. Sugar sweetens the snack even further while citric acid prevents the oxidation process responsible for browning fruit. Finally, sodium metabisulfite is a common preservative for both fresh and dried produce, extending the already long shelf life of the dried fruit so you can enjoy the whole bag before it goes bad.
The final product is sticky, sweet, and tangy with a powerful mango flavor that tastes almost like you're eating a concentrate made from the fruit. The texture is just chewy enough not to be soft or mushy, but not so tough that you'll be giving your jaw a workout. Plus, every serving of four pieces has 50 milligrams of calcium and 2 grams of fiber, so you're getting in your nutrients, too. As a snack, it's second to none, but you can also use it as a great substitute in baked goods! Kirkland Signature dried mangoes are just as good an ingredient as it is a between-meals bite.
Different ways to eat Kirkland Signature dried mangoes
Whether you're turning dried fruit into nostalgic candy or figuring out how to include it as the star of the show in a dessert, dried mangoes are a particularly versatile snack for cooking. Since Kirkland Signature dried mangoes have so much flavor and are already sweetened, they're a quick, no-fuss way to whip up a sweet treat.
If you're a huge cheese lover, this Costco snack is your best friend. Whether you smear soft cheese on it as a substitute for crackers or opt for firmer varieties to create snackable roll-ups, the tangy sweetness of dried mangoes pairs beautifully with just about anything. For soft cheeses, something with a bit of tang to it, like chèvre, is perfect for balancing out the fruit's sugar. For hard cheeses, try something with a good amount of salt, like Pecorino Romano or Manchego, for a dairy and fruit balance of sweet and savory.
If you love baked goods, Kirkland Signature dried mangoes are perfect thanks to their sugar content and natural chewiness. When chopped and sprinkled into batter for muffins or breads, they soak up moisture and become chewy little nuggets of fruity flavor, almost like putting gummy bears in ice cream. The texture they provide creates something truly unique, but the flavor they impart into batters gives the whole baked good a tropical aroma that makes your house smell absolutely magnificent.