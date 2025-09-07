The Best Kirkland Signature Snack Is A Dried Fruit Bursting With Flavor

When it comes to ranking Kirkland Signature snacks, there's some heavy competition. Though the organic tortilla chips may be crunchy and perfectly salted, and you may be tempted to finish a jar of peanut butter pretzels in one sitting, another favorite stands out. In our ranking of Kirkland Signature Snacks, dried mangoes came up as the number one choice for their incredible flavor.

Its ingredients are simple, using only mangoes, sugar, citric acid, and sodium metabisulfite. Costco uses mangoes from Cambodia, a country swiftly becoming famous for the incredible sweetness of its local varieties. Sugar sweetens the snack even further while citric acid prevents the oxidation process responsible for browning fruit. Finally, sodium metabisulfite is a common preservative for both fresh and dried produce, extending the already long shelf life of the dried fruit so you can enjoy the whole bag before it goes bad.

The final product is sticky, sweet, and tangy with a powerful mango flavor that tastes almost like you're eating a concentrate made from the fruit. The texture is just chewy enough not to be soft or mushy, but not so tough that you'll be giving your jaw a workout. Plus, every serving of four pieces has 50 milligrams of calcium and 2 grams of fiber, so you're getting in your nutrients, too. As a snack, it's second to none, but you can also use it as a great substitute in baked goods! Kirkland Signature dried mangoes are just as good an ingredient as it is a between-meals bite.