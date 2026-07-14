5 Kitchen Appliance Brands That Are Owned By Whirlpool

Whirlpool is an American appliance company that got its start in 1911 in Michigan, founded by Lou Upton. Upton Machine Company, as it was known back then, introduced a wringer washing machine more than 100 years ago. Despite the fact that the initial model had some flaws, the company repaired any defective machines free of charge, which garnered it a trustworthy reputation. By the 1950s, the company had become well known for its electric washing machines. Eventually, the Upton Machine Company came to be known as the Whirlpool Corporation.

Whirlpool currently owns 13 brands that mostly specialize in home appliances, but also include companies that produce auxiliary items, like detergents, water filters, and cleaning supplies. Of its appliance brands, three are dedicated to serving Latin America — Brastemp, Consul, and Acros — with a focus on the Brazilian, Argentine, and Mexican markets. Below are several Whirlpool-owned brands available in the U.S. that produce kitchen appliances. These range from small countertop gadgets, like stand mixers, to things you may not always think about when preparing a meal, like garbage disposals.