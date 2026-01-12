10 Ways To Use Veggie Scraps In The Kitchen

If you want to reduce food waste in your home kitchen, you don't need complicated equipment or any drastic lifestyle changes. Instead, the process of saving money and preventing as much food waste as possible simply starts with knowing how to use the things you'd normally throw in the trash. Vegetable peels, stems, and stalks are normally items that are automatically considered trash, but there are lots of easy ways to use the lesser-loved parts of the plant. These bits contain essential nutrients and can be used creatively as an exercise to try some new foods.

Veggie scraps can become an important part of your everyday cooking, from making stocks or broths, snacks for you and your pets, and even desserts. Saving small bits of scraps here and there can eventually be used for an entire recipe, making you not only more environmentally conscious but also more money-conscious. These small changes add up and can really make a difference, providing you with tools to turn those scraps into delicious meals and keeping them out of the trash.