5 Culver's Menu Items That Deserve To Be Smothered In The Chain's Cheese Sauce

Culver's is a chain of fast food burger restaurants that originated in Wisconsin. It specializes in butterburgers, which are a Wisconsin specialty that features generously buttered and toasted buns and is one of the dishes that simply tastes better in the Midwest. The chain stays true to its Wisconsin roots and highlights many signature ingredients from the Dairy State, especially its cheese. It features on its burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as its famous fried cheese curds, a regional specialty. There is one cheesy concoction at Culver's that may sometimes get overlooked unless you order certain items, like its pretzel bites –- the chain's rich and creamy cheese sauce.

But this isn't the orange-hued stuff that comes in a can or is dispensed at ball parks. Rather, Culver's sauce is based on a classic French-style mornay –- a béchamel enriched with cheese. In the case of Culver's, a Redditor self-identifying as an assistant manager on a thread about its cheese sauce confirmed that it's real Wisconsin cheddar, fresh milk, and no added preservatives or colorings, meaning that while the cheese sauce isn't made fresh at each location, it is perishable and needs to be kept frozen. But Culver's offers a lot more than just burgers and cheese, and below are five menu items that you should definitely smother with its cheese sauce. You can order a side of the sauce online and do it yourself, or if ordering in person, you can ask a friendly employee to add it to your order.