Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Is More Affordable For Building A Charcuterie Board?
Whether you're hosting or pitching in as a guest, few casual grazing options top a charcuterie board. The appetizer requires no kitchen, stuns with eye-catching appeal, and delights with varying flavors and textures. Such qualities make it a terrific get-together contribution, except for one element — the price. Throw all the cold cuts, cheeses, crackers, jams, and more into a shopping cart, and the resultant cost comes out surprisingly steep.
For most Americans, Aldi and Trader Joe's are two retailers that offer among the best charcuterie board options, all without steep prices. Intriguingly, there is even an unexpected connection between the two stores. Both share an origin story from the same German family; although, they now operate under different companies. Subsequently, you'll notice some similarities (say, a wide range of European cheeses), making either a dependable option.
Nevertheless, you may wonder which one delivers a better charcuterie budget between these two retailers. And take note that it's Aldi that lands as more affordable. The store triumphs in the cheese department, and it's hard to top their ultra-low costs on basic cold cuts and crackers. Although there are benefits to a Trader Joe's wider range of available products, such as more varied pre-packaged mixed selections. So keep such nuances in mind to pick the charcuterie board shopping stop for you.
Aldi sells the best priced charcuterie board supplies
Truth is, across all grocery stores, it doesn't get much more affordable than Aldi. The chain saves costs by employing an abundance of private labels, with such a sales technique applicable to charcuterie board offerings, too.
Aldi is especially beloved for their cheese selection. Pitted against Trader Joe's, you can expect comparable or even better-tasting cheeses, yet at lower prices. The delicious goat cheese is some 30% cheaper than at TJ's — while favorites like smoked Gouda cost around 15% less an ounce. Redditors also love the beautifully balanced Emporium Selection Cheddar and Parm cheese, which comes out to only around $4 per seven ounces. So with a selection of everything from brie to vintage Irish cheddar and manchego for under $5, Aldi's the spot for the charcuterie's dairy component.
Moving into the cold cut department, Aldi's offerings are less expansive. Like Trader Joe's, there's no deli counter, which means you're limited to pre-sliced packaged meats. Some — like the Priano brand prosciutto and salami — are affordable and tasty. Although generally, consumers aren't as impressed with the store's cold cut quality as they are with its cheeses. So consider keeping costs down by only grabbing a single package of meat, and focusing on further accouterments.
In this department — products like jams, crackers, nuts, and small sweets– Aldi's continues to offer savings. People love the store's $2.99 Berryhill Jam line, and you can also find delicious cracker options at low prices. So to build out a charcuterie that's extra easy on the wallet, head to Aldi's — but get the meat elsewhere.
Although pricier, Trader Joe's has more gourmet offerings
Sure, cent per cent, Aldi wins out as the more affordable grocery store, charcuterie board haul included. However, Trader Joe's presents the opportunity for mouth-watering customization, while still keeping to a modest budget. Especially since the store sells items like fruit, cheese, and cold cuts in small packages, you can cut costs by simply shopping in smaller quantities. Not to mention, Trader Joe's offers more of a gourmet twist on certain products.
For instance, dollars spent on cured meat at the retailer reward you with added quality. On the Trader Joe's Subreddit, Redditors love the varying salamis and prosciuttos available for sale. Plus, the chain also conveniently sells mixed packages like the Spicy Uncured Charcuterie Selection or Spanish Inspired Charcuteria. These may cost more per ounce than some of Aldi's cheapest salami offerings, but their pricing is identical to Aldi's simpler mixed charcuterie package.
Such variety also applies to accompaniments like crackers. While you could certainly snag a well-priced box of flatbread or pita crackers at Aldi, Trader Joe's brings more culinary-minded crisps. Think a four-variety cracker assortment, or a niche Norwegian sourdough rye chip for a particular charcuterie aesthetic — all priced under $4 a box. Oh, and craving an extra-foodie touch like marcona almonds? They're only $5.99 for a six-ounce package at Trader Joe's, but typically unavailable at Aldi. To optimize charcuterie shopping to the fullest, consider purchasing foundational cheese and cracker staples at Aldi, then supplementing with gourmet twists from Trader Joe's.