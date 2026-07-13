How To Give Your McDonald's Burger Extra Protein

Many people have been trying to get more protein in their diet (thus the protein-maxxing trend), and food companies have responded by focusing on it themselves. Now, the federal government has gotten on board the effort too. The USDA released new food guidelines that advise Americans to make protein part of every meal, with 1.2 to 1.6 grams of it per kilogram of body weight per day – twice what they used to suggest. That means sticking to your protein goals even when you make a McDonald's run, and one way to give your burger more protein is adding another beef patty.

Some of the chain's burgers already have two, so if you were planning to get a Quarter Pounder, just order a Double one instead, and if you were going to pick up a cheeseburger, up it to a McDouble. But if you were set to get a Big Mac or a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which is among the fast food burgers with the most protein at 48 grams, go ahead and triple it if you're hungry enough to eat it! For reference, the regular and Big Mac beef patties have around 7.5 grams of protein, while the Quarter Pounder ones have 18.

You could alternatively add a McCrispy's chicken filet, which has 20 grams, rather than more beef, or the McChicken's, which boasts 9. Or surf and turf your meal by using a Filet-o-Fish patty, which is made from wild-caught Alaskan pollock, and has 9.