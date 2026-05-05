11 Biggest Changes To McDonald's In 2026 So Far

McDonald's has changed a lot since it was founded by the two McDonald brothers (who were later betrayed by the original CEO). The prices, certainly, have gone up since the chain's inception, and the mascot has transformed over the decades. McDonald's has also grown from just 14 locations to more than 41,000 around the globe (and counting). If there is one thing about the Golden Arches, it's that change is going to happen within the company on a regular basis, and unlike the above examples, it can occur pretty quickly. That remains the case in 2026, as the first half of the year alone has seen the brand adapt and evolve at a remarkable pace.

From its menu (both in the U.S. and abroad), to its restaurants, to its rewards program, there have been at least 11 huge changes that have unfolded as we head into the summer of 2026 — have you noticed any in your own local restaurant, or on the app or website? If you haven't yet, it's just a matter of time, and McDonald's is on track to transform even more as the year goes on.