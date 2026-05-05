11 Biggest Changes To McDonald's In 2026 So Far
McDonald's has changed a lot since it was founded by the two McDonald brothers (who were later betrayed by the original CEO). The prices, certainly, have gone up since the chain's inception, and the mascot has transformed over the decades. McDonald's has also grown from just 14 locations to more than 41,000 around the globe (and counting). If there is one thing about the Golden Arches, it's that change is going to happen within the company on a regular basis, and unlike the above examples, it can occur pretty quickly. That remains the case in 2026, as the first half of the year alone has seen the brand adapt and evolve at a remarkable pace.
From its menu (both in the U.S. and abroad), to its restaurants, to its rewards program, there have been at least 11 huge changes that have unfolded as we head into the summer of 2026 — have you noticed any in your own local restaurant, or on the app or website? If you haven't yet, it's just a matter of time, and McDonald's is on track to transform even more as the year goes on.
The Big Arch Burger made big waves
Released on March 3, the Big Arch Burger has temporarily joined McDonald's lineup of meaty sandwiches, with a duo of quarter-pound patties, a trio of cheese slices, and a variety of toppings, all stuffed between two toasted buns. While American customers must act fast to grab a bite of this limited-time burger, fans in the U.K. were also treated to news that it would both return to the menu and become a permanent staple.
Specialty burgers and shakes hit global menus
In the U.K. and Ireland, McDonald's rolled out a handful of limited-time eats, like an Espresso Milkshake and a Chicken Cheeseburger in January. Our neighbors to the north, in Canada, also got a new burger in January: the Double Cheesy Melt.
Soda fountain removals began accelerating
McDonald's started to do away with its self-serve soda fountains in 2023, but in the first half of 2026, this initiative has really started to ramp up. Gone are the days of unlimited refills, perhaps because so few people opt to dine in anymore.
McDonald's refreshed its permanent beverage lineup
In late April, McDonald's announced six new additions, not to the food part of its menu, but to its beverage lineup. These refreshers and crafted sodas, which will immediately become part of the permanent drinks roster as of May 6, include Strawberry Watermelon, Mango Pineapple, and Blackberry Passion Fruit refreshers, as well as Sprite Berry Blast, Orange Dream, and Dirty Dr Pepper-flavored soda beverages.
The McCafé branding got an upgrade
In order for the new beverage line to resonate better with customers, McDonald's also did a complete refresh of its McCafé brand, to position the drinks in a more lively and joyful way. The rebrand included everything from the colors used, to the logo, to the packaging.
A new value menu launched
It seems McDonald's execs heard the general public complaining about the exorbitant prices for fast food these days, and resolved to do something about it. The chain announced in early April that it would launch an Under $3 menu, with everything from breakfast items, like Sausage McMuffins, to lunch and dinner options, like McDoubles, and even medium drinks.
Budget-friendly breakfast deals debuted
At the same time it announced the Under $3 menu, McDonald's also started offering its hungry morning customers a $4 Breakfast Meal Deal. Included in the early-risers' special is customers' choice of a Sausage McMuffin or Biscuit (elevate the McMuffin by asking for the hamburger seasoning on it), a hot, crispy hash brown, and a small McCafé coffee.
McDonald's restaurants are modernizing their drive-thrus
This year is also a big one for changes to the exteriors of McDonald's restaurants, with nearly 30,000 locations marked for renovations to the drive-thrus. For many, this includes expanding single lanes into multiple lanes, but it also includes upgrades like better transaction windows.
Thousands of new restaurants are slated to open
McDonald's has also begun adding new restaurants to its geographical footprint, with locations under construction and opening all across the U.S. It's part of the burger chain's expansion plan, which is slated to open more than 8,000 stores in 2026, with 42,000 more by the following year.
New digital badges highlight protein content on specific items
Protein is the latest marketing darling of the food world, and McDonald's has begun to make it easier to spot items on its menu that contain plenty of the macronutrient. A small badge that reads "Protein," plus the number of grams contained in the item, has, as of April 2026, started to appear in the upper-right corner of the food image in the app and online.
The Rewards program updated to higher point tiers
In early April, a Redditor reported receiving an email from McDonald's announcing changes to its Rewards program. The news is true: starting in early May, customers will need more points to redeem the same items — in some cases, 500 to 1,000 points more than before. While fans are understandably frustrated, some commenters noted that even with the hike, they still consider the McDonald's program to be one of the best in the industry.