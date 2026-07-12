Does Costco Mark Down Items On A Certain Day?

Costco has built its reputation on carefully curated, high-quality goods, a fabulous food court, great membership perks, and treating its employees very, very well. There are also its comparatively low prices, and no matter how expensive a grocery item might seem at first glance, upon closer inspection, Costco typically offers the best deal. One of the many ways people can save a little extra when shopping at this warehouse chain is by buying marked-down items. Everything from meat and cheese to sweatpants might have its price slashed, but if you were wondering whether there is a certain day you need to show up to find those deals, the answer is no. Each Costco marks down items on an as-needed basis, and it can happen on any day of the week.

If you happen to have a few Costcos in your area, and you check out each one for a specific item, only to find that it has been discounted in every store you visit, chances are it's more of a coincidence than a company-wide effort. It also very likely went on sale on different days in different locations. This might also explain why some people hardly see markdowns at their local Costcos. Some stores are so busy, and they sell items so quickly and consistently, that there is no need for managers to put things on sale.