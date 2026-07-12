Does Costco Mark Down Items On A Certain Day?
Costco has built its reputation on carefully curated, high-quality goods, a fabulous food court, great membership perks, and treating its employees very, very well. There are also its comparatively low prices, and no matter how expensive a grocery item might seem at first glance, upon closer inspection, Costco typically offers the best deal. One of the many ways people can save a little extra when shopping at this warehouse chain is by buying marked-down items. Everything from meat and cheese to sweatpants might have its price slashed, but if you were wondering whether there is a certain day you need to show up to find those deals, the answer is no. Each Costco marks down items on an as-needed basis, and it can happen on any day of the week.
If you happen to have a few Costcos in your area, and you check out each one for a specific item, only to find that it has been discounted in every store you visit, chances are it's more of a coincidence than a company-wide effort. It also very likely went on sale on different days in different locations. This might also explain why some people hardly see markdowns at their local Costcos. Some stores are so busy, and they sell items so quickly and consistently, that there is no need for managers to put things on sale.
The best methods for finding markdowns
Since Costco doesn't have a set day for marking down items, you might be wondering whether there are any ways to get a deal on something you've had your eye on. Well, all hope is not completely lost. If you happen to live near a Costco, and it's not a long trip to get there, the easiest way to find a variety of markdowns is simply to visit the store often. You might be surprised to find an item at full price one day and half-price the next.
However, if you're looking for a method that's a bit more organized and less fly-by-the-seat, all the pertinent information will be on the product's price tag. So, if you have been checking out an air fryer, for example, and you notice that there are a lot of them in stock and they have been for a while, you might want to check the date on the Costco price tag — it indicates when the tag was last reprinted, perhaps with a price reduction. If that date is several weeks in the past and the inventory isn't moving, it's a sign that an even deeper price cut may be coming soon. Just be sure to look for an asterisk on the tag, because that means the air fryer will be discontinued after the current inventory sells out. You might not want to risk waiting any longer for the price to drop further.