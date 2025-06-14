Does The Date On Costco Price Tags Matter?

Some things about Costco are pretty cut and dry — the wholesaler is clear about how many guests members can bring, and it's easy to understand where you can use your membership card. But other aspects of the shopping experience might inspire questions, like when a product has two brand labels or whether or not the date on a Costco price tag matters. For the latter, it turns out that the date does matter — to some degree.

Some may say that the very small date found in the right hand corner underneath the posted price for your favorite snacks or frozen foods at Costco is simply representing the date that the sign was printed — and they're not completely wrong. But that date bears more significance if you're looking for deals. Since signs typically need to be reprinted when the price is reduced (especially if it's been a while since it was created), the item may be due for a price change around that printed date, which could save you a few bucks if you're willing to wait. The one thing to look out for, though, is an asterisk on the tag. If you spot the star in the upper right hand corner, you'll want to grab the product while you can because once it runs out, the wholesaler won't be putting more on the shelves.