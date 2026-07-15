Costco Customers Have Noticed This Issue With The Chain's Mushrooms

There's plenty to love about Costco. Maybe it's the endless free samples, the unbeatable bulk deals, or rewarding yourself with a food court hot dog and soda after a long day of shopping. But let's be honest, not everything at the warehouse giant is a home run. One item that regularly gets called out online is Costco's mushrooms, with many shoppers complaining that they spoil surprisingly fast.

"I'm starting to give up on fruit and veggies from Costco," one Redditor wrote, referencing the mushrooms. "More often than not, things have been moldy within a few days of purchase. This never used to be the case, just started happening last year. I don't want my fungus to have fungus!" Shoppers have also reported purchasing mushrooms with a musty smell, discolored patches, and in a particularly unpleasant case, a slimy coating. These are all major red flags, and if your mushrooms tick any of these boxes, it's a telling sign that they're well past their prime and belong in the trash, not your dinner plate.

As a whole, Costco's produce is among its most returned food items. According to one employee, the issue comes down to the chain's bulk-buy warehouse model. "[I]t's because we buy produce in bulk and hold it longer than most other stores hold their produce. The bulk system just doesn't work for produce and kinda bites us in the butt." This problem is particularly applicable to mushrooms. Thanks to their high water content, mushrooms have a notoriously short shelf life. If they've been left sitting around for too long, they won't have long left by the time they hit the shelves.