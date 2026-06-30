Keep This Safety Rule In Mind When Grilling Your Hot Dogs

Most hot dogs are safe to eat straight out of the package, and while this makes them an extremely convenient cookout staple, it also makes some people a little lax when it comes to food safety. Regardless of whether they're raw or simply cold, you should never leave them out at room temperature and assume they don't have any harmful microorganisms.

According to the USDA, 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit is a "danger zone" for both raw and cooked food. At these temperatures, everything from mold to bacteria thrives and multiplies rapidly, swiftly infecting meat and potentially causing a foodborne illness disaster. While there's nothing wrong with leaving a package out while you're actively grilling, it's around the two hour mark that things can go wrong and you may need to consider tossing them out. This is why, despite being fully cooked most of the time, you still need to bring a hot dog's interior temperature to above 140 degrees Fahrenheit to guarantee their safety.

Keep in mind that since hot dogs are generally less than an inch or two thick, the most delicious ways to cook them usually employ high heat. This helps strike the perfect balance of getting a crispy skin while still killing off any harmful pathogens. Even if your wieners are straight from the fridge, you shouldn't have any problem keeping them safe and delicious with whatever cooking method you choose.