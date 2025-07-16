Why Street Cart Hot Dogs Taste So Good

Ever been walking down a NYC sidewalk and stopped at one of those hot dog vendors? Despite Anthony Bourdain calling them "dirty water hot dogs," he — and pretty much everyone else who has ever had one — found them to be delicious, hitting a spot that you didn't know needed to be hit, scratching an itch you didn't realize needed to be scratched. It's not a happy accident, though: Street cart hot dogs are made differently than how your average backyard barbecue, kitchen skillet, or even restaurant hot dogs are cooked up. And, according to expert Nathan Gerard with Pellet Head, it's because of a combination of factors.

"Many carts simmer the dogs in seasoned water that's been reused all day, soaking up flavor," he explained. It's true — the longer those dogs sit in the just-under-boiling water that has been laden with a blend of seasonings, the more flavor they're going to absorb, both from the herbs and spices, and from each other. He added that it also has to do with the specific brands they often use, like Sabrett or Vienna Beef, whose proprietary spice blends also add to the overall flavor. "Add in a soft steamed bun, and that's the full street cart experience," Gerard said.