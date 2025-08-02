The Depression-Era Cake We Don't See People Eat Anymore

During a time when basic ingredients were rationed, people got creative and found unique ways to put together whatever they had on hand to bake. For example, H2O was used to make water pie, a popular dessert during the Great Depression. Intrigued by the "make do" food era, we wanted to learn about another dessert that gained momentum throughout the 1930s: wacky cake.

Sometimes called a crazy cake or depression cake, a wacky cake is a limited-ingredient chocolate cake that first rose to popularity during the Great Depression and again during WWII. Pantry-friendly, it's a cake that uses ingredients like flour, sugar, cocoa powder, vinegar, and baking soda. "Wacky cake [lets] people bake something indulgent without rationed items like eggs, milk, or butter," Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes, said. "I love the creativity and ingenuity — baking is often an act of love, even in the leanest of times."

While we may not see this one-pan cake made often now, it was its strategic ingredients that allowed it to closely resemble today's desserts. "The magic of wacky cake is in its chemistry — vinegar and baking soda create lift, and oil provides the needed fat, so you get a moist, tender cake without traditional dairy or eggs," D'Aniello said. "It's a cake born out of scarcity, but beloved for its simplicity and surprisingly good texture."