The Great Depression Sandwich Ingredients You Won't See Together Anymore

Out of all of the dishes to come out of the Great Depression, many fell by the wayside and vanished into obscurity. Some of those are old-school sandwiches hardly anyone eats anymore, including the peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwich. A true invention of necessity, this sandwich combines calorie-dense peanut butter with fatty mayo, as both of these nutrients were highly sought-after in the Depression era. This filling sandwich is relatively affordable and made from shelf-stable ingredients, adding to the appeal.

Even if it does these days seem like this sandwich would be an odd combo, the peanut butter and mayo sandwich remained popular after the Great Depression came to an end. This could be due to the sense of nostalgia that some older Americans had when eating this bizarre pairing of flavors. Or, it could be because mayo actually helps peanut butter spread better and adds an interesting texture. Whatever the case, it hasn't disappeared completely, even if it's far less popular than it once was.