The Great Depression Sandwich Ingredients You Won't See Together Anymore
Out of all of the dishes to come out of the Great Depression, many fell by the wayside and vanished into obscurity. Some of those are old-school sandwiches hardly anyone eats anymore, including the peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwich. A true invention of necessity, this sandwich combines calorie-dense peanut butter with fatty mayo, as both of these nutrients were highly sought-after in the Depression era. This filling sandwich is relatively affordable and made from shelf-stable ingredients, adding to the appeal.
Even if it does these days seem like this sandwich would be an odd combo, the peanut butter and mayo sandwich remained popular after the Great Depression came to an end. This could be due to the sense of nostalgia that some older Americans had when eating this bizarre pairing of flavors. Or, it could be because mayo actually helps peanut butter spread better and adds an interesting texture. Whatever the case, it hasn't disappeared completely, even if it's far less popular than it once was.
The mayo-peanut butter sandwich became a rarity
There are plenty of delicious alterations to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches — from spicy additions like Thai chili sauce to salty additions like cheese — and the mayo-peanut butter combo is no exception. The pairing does have a bit of a funky flavor and texture, but if you combine the two well, you get a lighter, tangier, more savory peanut butter spread. Going light on the mayo helps, too; you only need a little to get a smooth emulsion.
As one might think, opinions vary widely on the tastiness of the mayo-peanut butter sandwich. One recipe posted to Reddit featured a Skippy and Hellmann's collaboration from the 1960s that also added additions like pineapple, bacon, pickles, apples, and more. Some Redditors commented on how lucky they feel to never know these flavor combos. Others, however, argued that the combo of peanut butter and mayo is better than you'd think. Ultimately, the only way to know for sure is to try it out yourself.