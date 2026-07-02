Burger King Whopper Changes: How The Fast Food Chain's Burger Has Transformed Over The Years

Few fast food menu items have made the same impression as the Burger King Whopper. Since its inception in 1957, the flame-grilled burger has become one of the most recognizable sandwiches in the world. But while the Whopper seems to have remained consistent for years, it's actually undergone many changes.

Since its original 37-cent debut, the burger has been adjusted, redesigned, and reimagined several times to fit customer tastes and changing food trends. These changes have ranges from big to small, from a slight shift in patty size to an all-around facelift of its core ingredients. There have been temporary changes, too, with BK altering its appearance to coincide with movie releases and other promotions. Through all the changes, though, this burger has remained legendary. Here's a look back at the biggest transformations that turned the Whopper into one of the most iconic items in fast food.