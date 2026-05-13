The Classic Burger King Whopper Can Be Customized In A Shocking Number Of Ways

Is it true? Can diners really have it their way at Burger King? Well, at the very least, they can likely order the Whopper to their exact preferences, because BK itself claims that its famed sandwich can be customized over 200,000 different ways. Look — we're not going to fact-check the math; we're just here to bask in our good fortune.

Now, tips for how to elevate your Burger King Whopper already abound — the standard build features a 100% flame-grilled beef patty, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and mayo, so popular modifications include simple upgrades, such as asking for a slice or two of cheese. The chain even has a few preconfigured suggestions of its own: The Texas Double Whopper, for instance, adds bacon and jalapeños to the mix; the Double Whopper, as its name suggests, stacks two beef patties instead of one; and meat-free diners can order the Impossible Whopper (just make sure you request a microwaved patty if you don't want it to be broiled alongside the beef).

But let's take a moment to reflect on the opportunity presented to us: With so many different combinations at your fingertips, the chain is basically encouraging you to let your culinary creativity soar. Here's your customization starter pack: add a fried egg, toss on some onion rings, or swap the ketchup for BBQ or Zesty sauce. Why not? Your Whopper, your rules.