The 8 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In July 2026

Aldi's claim to fame in the supermarket industry is multifaceted. Rather than doing just one element differently, the grocery chain has multiple standout characteristics, like doing more with less (they're so efficient with minimal staff, for example) and keeping prices so low that even Walmart has a difficult time competing. Despite being known for only carrying one or two varieties of a different product — and those mostly private label — Aldi nonetheless gives its shoppers plenty of choice on a rotating basis, and it's got a lot of great stuff coming this July.

By introducing new items and returning favorites each month, typically as part of its limited-time Aldi Finds category of goods, but also on a seasonal basis, Aldi keeps the stock on its shelves fresh and fun to peruse, and its July offerings are no different. With a few fan-favorites making their triumphant return, as well as some exciting, brand-spanking-new offerings, Aldi is ensuring that this summer month is going to be a hot one for the books.