The 8 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In July 2026
Aldi's claim to fame in the supermarket industry is multifaceted. Rather than doing just one element differently, the grocery chain has multiple standout characteristics, like doing more with less (they're so efficient with minimal staff, for example) and keeping prices so low that even Walmart has a difficult time competing. Despite being known for only carrying one or two varieties of a different product — and those mostly private label — Aldi nonetheless gives its shoppers plenty of choice on a rotating basis, and it's got a lot of great stuff coming this July.
By introducing new items and returning favorites each month, typically as part of its limited-time Aldi Finds category of goods, but also on a seasonal basis, Aldi keeps the stock on its shelves fresh and fun to peruse, and its July offerings are no different. With a few fan-favorites making their triumphant return, as well as some exciting, brand-spanking-new offerings, Aldi is ensuring that this summer month is going to be a hot one for the books.
Add a little ... spice
Regular lemonades are a bit common at this point, so Aldi is spicing things up, literally, with its spicy lemonade from juice brand Nature's Nectar. This 52-fluid ounce bottle contains a delicious drink that is at once refreshing, but with a little kick. It would not only taste great blended into frozen summertime drinks, you could even garnish a cocktail or mixed drink with a little jalapeño pepper ring.
Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade can be purchased at Aldi for $2.99 per bottle.
The tropics in a jar
Perfect for topping toast or swirling into your oatmeal or yogurt bowl, the Berryhill Summer Fruit Spreads feature delicious (typically tropical) fruits not commonly found in jellies, like guava. These popular repeat items actually have a texture closer to apple butter than either jelly or jam, and even better, they have a smooth consistency — no surprise bites of seeds between your teeth.
Berryhill Summer Fruit Spreads can be found at Aldi for $3.29 per jar.
Mama mia! Brunch is served
The Mama Cozzi brand tends to knock it out of the park when it comes to frozen goods, and this fan-favorite breakfast pizza is no different. What sets it apart from all the other breakfast pizzas out there is the hearty biscuit crust, though the generous toppings and cheese don't hurt, either. It's perfect for a lazy weekend morning with family, or you can bake up a few and cut them tavern-style to feed a brunch crowd.
Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Breakfast Pizza can be found in Aldi's freezer section for $4.99.
Kind of a big dill
Sometimes the test chefs at Aldi HQ come up with a new product that fills a hole in our hearts, er, stomachs, we didn't even know we had. Its seasoned dill pickle fries do just that — because not only does it combine two of our favorite things, but the possibilities are endless. Pickle fries as nachos? Pickle fries on salads or inside sandwiches? It's kind of a big dill.
ALDI Seasoned Dill Pickle French Fries can be found at Aldi for $3.49 per bag.
Date night (or day, or afternoon, or ...)
What could be more natural than dates stuffed with nuts, but at the same time, what could be a bigger pain in the butt to make? Thankfully, this summer, Aldi is taking all the work out of the perfect sweet-salty snack combo, with these bags of 10 individually wrapped dates encapsulating either an almond or a cashew.
Southern Grove Stuffed Dates are available at Aldi for $4.99 per bag.
A creamsicle dream with endless possibilities
Judging by the popularity of its other sandwich cookie flavors, like Lemon and Key Lime, it was only a matter of time before Aldi rolled out an orange cremesicle to round out the trio. Not only are these bright, citrusy cookies great for eating on their own, but they would also make the perfect crumble topping on ice cream, cupcakes, or milkshakes.
Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies are available at Aldi for $2.99.
A rose with no thorns
Perfect as a dessert at a baby or bridal shower (or just because), these adorable strawberries and cream-flavored frozen treat cones are a popular returning product. As if the beautiful rose shape on top weren't enough, the cone is chocolate-flavored and so satisfyingly crunchy, making this a sweet treat that tastes as good as it looks.
You can find the Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones in Aldi's freezers for $3.99 per box.
Chicken of the sea (but it's definitely chicken)
Getting your kids to eat in the summer can be an Olympic sport some days, but we guess if you were to bake up these appealing chicken nuggets, which are shaped like cute sea creatures, those children would have no issues chowing down. And as a reassuring nod to parents everywhere, they're made with all-organic ingredients, so you know they're wholesome (which is good, because this might be all they eat for weeks).
Simply Nature Organic Sea Shaped Chicken Nuggets are available in Aldi's freezer aisle for $7.99 per 20-ounce bag.