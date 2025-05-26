Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

With the high prices of groceries, it makes sense that shoppers look for the most affordable option. Some may turn to big box stores, while others check out discount grocers like Aldi and Walmart. But which one is truly the best deal? Instead of simply relying on price comparisons others have done on the internet, I devised my own comparison of pricing for a simple grocery run. On my list was a 3 pound bag of oranges, a 13-ounce bag of tortilla chips, a 16-inch fresh pepperoni pizza, 4 pounds of chicken wings, and a 15-ounce tube of fresh guacamole.

At Aldi, the total came to $26.12 (not counting the 25 cent grocery cart deposit). Walmart was higher by $6.65. I compared store brand to store brand since Aldi doesn't offer national brands for most of its products. Despite Walmart being the larger store, I was much happier with Aldi. When it came to the chicken wings, I had to settle for a frozen product at Walmart — the fresh wings were completely sold out. Walmart also offered clementines for the price. Sure, I could have picked larger oranges, but I would have had to weigh them out myself to get the right amount. I had previously purchased Aldi's Take 'n Bake pizza and enjoyed it, while I wasn't sold on the Walmart brand. So Aldi has an edge on both price and quality.