The Old-School Restaurant Emeril Lagasse Swears By

Phở Tầu Bay may now be a New Orleans fixture, but the restaurant's history casts a web that ties the Louisiana city and its original Vietnamese genesis. The establishment traces its roots back to Saigon, where the family behind the business, headed by patriarch Vu Van Y, owned a series of pho shops. One of Vu's daughters, Tuyet, fell in love with an American GI, Karl Takacs, foreshadowing the family's move across the Pacific: The war ultimately put a halt to their activities and forced them to relocate to the United States. The family finally settled in a similarly humid subtropical area — Louisiana — and started selling pho from a flea market concession stand, before finally opening Phở Tầu Bay in the Westbank Expressway in 1982, keeping the same name as the original establishments.

The family business's stormy history, alas, did not end upon reaching the USA's shore. The restaurant was forced to close its original location (and two more, leaving only one still operating) following the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina in 2004. The fourth restaurant closed in 2015. A testament to phoenix-like resilience and the power of good food, Phở Tầu Bay reopened in 2016, moving to a new location in New Orleans' Tulane Avenue, not too far from the city's thriving, historical French Quarter.

A sleek, modern establishment, it now serves a wide range of Vietnamese classics and is especially well known for its 12-to-18-hour simmered broths. And Emeril Lagasse isn't the only culinary powerhouse to have given it his chef's kiss — it also got a stamp of approval from the late great Anthony Bourdain himself, who enjoyed beer and pho at the restaurant.