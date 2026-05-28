Emeril Lagasse's Catchphrase Was Created For His Crew Before He Became Famous

Emeril Lagasse started off as a New Orleans-based chef in the 1980s, but gained nationwide renown for a personality as vibrant as the easy-to-make recipes he shared with his audiences — especially those inspired by Louisiana's Creole and Cajun traditions, to which he added his own distinctive twist — like his take on a five-ingredient carbonara his whole family loves. "Bam!" symbolised the essence of a chef known for his quick delivery and irrepressible energy, one he displayed both on and off camera: After decades on air, he ended up running nine restaurants. It's a skill and work ethic that has been fostered in his own family, as his son, 23-year-old E. J. Lagasse, is not only a chef himself, but the youngest to be conferred two Michelin stars.

The 1990s were the heyday of TV chef-led shows on the Food Network, and crafting a memorable persona like Lagasse's was part and parcel of becoming one of the era's defining culinary stars. Lagasse wasn't the only one with a trademark expression: who can forget Rachel Ray's, "Yum-o," or Guy Fieri's, "Welcome to Flavortown?" Indeed, "Bam!" wasn't even Lagasse's sole memorable one-liner. "Kick it up a notch!" stuck for the same reason: It's a testament to the chef's big flavors and an even bigger personality to match.