Emeril Lagasse's Catchphrase Was Created For His Crew Before He Became Famous
"Bam!" It was a single catchphrase that elevated Emeril Lagasse from boisterous Massachusetts-born Creole chef into bona fide pop culture icon. Turns out, however, the signature exclamation was far from a shrewd branding strategy — and was nothing more than an off-the-cuff remark born from exhausting days in production.
In an Instagram video, the award-winning restaurateur recounted how "bam!" crept into his TV shows — especially the '90s Food Network weekend hit, the "Essence of Emeril" — after he started using it backstage. The reason? After a gruelling schedule with back-to-back filming, it was a quick way to keep his beleaguered production team awake. "We were shooting eight shows a day," he remarked, leaving his staff feeling sleepy after lunch. "So bam! That's how it came about," he quipped. Proof of the catchphrase's lasting appeal, Lagasse's interviewer was left with goosebumps. "I legitimately smiled ear to ear," he replied, pointing to the hair on his arms.
Bam! A pop culture moment
Emeril Lagasse started off as a New Orleans-based chef in the 1980s, but gained nationwide renown for a personality as vibrant as the easy-to-make recipes he shared with his audiences — especially those inspired by Louisiana's Creole and Cajun traditions, to which he added his own distinctive twist — like his take on a five-ingredient carbonara his whole family loves. "Bam!" symbolised the essence of a chef known for his quick delivery and irrepressible energy, one he displayed both on and off camera: After decades on air, he ended up running nine restaurants. It's a skill and work ethic that has been fostered in his own family, as his son, 23-year-old E. J. Lagasse, is not only a chef himself, but the youngest to be conferred two Michelin stars.
The 1990s were the heyday of TV chef-led shows on the Food Network, and crafting a memorable persona like Lagasse's was part and parcel of becoming one of the era's defining culinary stars. Lagasse wasn't the only one with a trademark expression: who can forget Rachel Ray's, "Yum-o," or Guy Fieri's, "Welcome to Flavortown?" Indeed, "Bam!" wasn't even Lagasse's sole memorable one-liner. "Kick it up a notch!" stuck for the same reason: It's a testament to the chef's big flavors and an even bigger personality to match.