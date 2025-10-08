How Many Restaurants Does Emeril Lagasse Own?

While every restaurant that chef Emeril Lagasse owns has his special flair, each one is unique in location, cuisine, and ambiance. His flagship, Emeril's, is known for its upscale, "contemporary Louisiana" food, which comes from Lagasse's early experience working at a restaurant in New Orleans. The restaurant — which underwent a game-changing renovation in 2023 — is now being led by Emeril's son E.J. Lagasse, who is bringing back classic Emeril dishes with a new twist using classic Creole ingredients like collard greens, tomatoes, and seafood. In the same New Orleans Warehouse District, you'll find Meril, a modern, more wallet-friendly restaurant that covers multiple cuisines, including American, Creole, Italian, Mexican, Japanese, and Vietnamese.

Looking for French-inspired cuisine? Emeril's Brasserie in Caesar's New Orleans blends Creole flavors with French dishes. His newest restaurant in New Orleans, 34 Restaurant and Bar, offers a similar elegant style with an emphasis on traditional Portuguese cuisine due to Lagasse's Portuguese heritage and travels. Salt cod, Spanish and Portuguese rice dishes, and a Portuguese steak sandwich are among the culturally inspired dishes.

In Vegas, the names of his restaurants say it all. Emeril's New Orleans Fish House offers Creole-inspired seafood dishes — from a seafood boil to jambalaya — while the Delmonico Steakhouse is a sophisticated spot for those who appreciate a top-quality cut of meat. Finally, his cruise line restaurants stick to his classic Louisiana cuisine, so you can enjoy Cajun caviar, grilled Louisiana oysters, and an andouille sausage po-boy even when you're miles away from the coast.