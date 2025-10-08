How Many Restaurants Does Emeril Lagasse Own?
Few celebrity chefs have made an impact on American dining the way Emeril Lagasse has. Over the last few decades, he's hosted thousands of Food Network episodes, written countless cookbooks, and built a restaurant empire that spans several states and styles. But exactly how many restaurants does the "Bam!" chef have today?
Currently, Emeril Lagasse owns 11 restaurants across the country. He has five in New Orleans, including his flagship Emeril's (opened in 1990) as well as Meril, Emeril's Brasserie in Harrah's Casino, Emeril's Table at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, and his newest spot, 34 Restaurant and Bar, which opened in 2024 and serves Portuguese cuisine. He also owns two restaurants in Las Vegas — Emeril's New Orleans Fish House and Delmonico Steakhouse — and three at sea on Carnival Cruise Line ships, including Emeril's Bistro 1396 (Mardi Gras), Emeril's Bistro 1397 (Celebration) and Emeril's Bistro 717 (Jubilee). Rounding out the list is Emeril's Coastal in Miramar Beach, Florida, although it's set to close at the end of October, 2025, bringing the total down to ten.
How Lagasse's restaurants compare
While every restaurant that chef Emeril Lagasse owns has his special flair, each one is unique in location, cuisine, and ambiance. His flagship, Emeril's, is known for its upscale, "contemporary Louisiana" food, which comes from Lagasse's early experience working at a restaurant in New Orleans. The restaurant — which underwent a game-changing renovation in 2023 — is now being led by Emeril's son E.J. Lagasse, who is bringing back classic Emeril dishes with a new twist using classic Creole ingredients like collard greens, tomatoes, and seafood. In the same New Orleans Warehouse District, you'll find Meril, a modern, more wallet-friendly restaurant that covers multiple cuisines, including American, Creole, Italian, Mexican, Japanese, and Vietnamese.
Looking for French-inspired cuisine? Emeril's Brasserie in Caesar's New Orleans blends Creole flavors with French dishes. His newest restaurant in New Orleans, 34 Restaurant and Bar, offers a similar elegant style with an emphasis on traditional Portuguese cuisine due to Lagasse's Portuguese heritage and travels. Salt cod, Spanish and Portuguese rice dishes, and a Portuguese steak sandwich are among the culturally inspired dishes.
In Vegas, the names of his restaurants say it all. Emeril's New Orleans Fish House offers Creole-inspired seafood dishes — from a seafood boil to jambalaya — while the Delmonico Steakhouse is a sophisticated spot for those who appreciate a top-quality cut of meat. Finally, his cruise line restaurants stick to his classic Louisiana cuisine, so you can enjoy Cajun caviar, grilled Louisiana oysters, and an andouille sausage po-boy even when you're miles away from the coast.